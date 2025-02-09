The Traitors on Peacock is like the Avengers: Endgame for Reality Television, and the big bad this season is the Survivor legend Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob. Boston Rob is currently a traitor on The Traitors, and, as expected, his presence has caused drama in the house. It seems like Boston Rob is impossible to take down, and his stunning performance in Episode 6 only proves that the faithfuls and other traitors will have to try harder if they want to banish him. Boston Rob knows how to sway the opinions of his opponents by standing out and using his relationships to direct the suspicion off of him.

Boston Rob joined The Traitors later than most of the cast after being denied entry during the first round. Because he was not included in the original group intentionally, Alan Cumming made Boston Rob a traitor. Rob would enter the house next to two other reality competition show winners, Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother and Wes Bergmann from The Challenge. Adding three more contestants created confusion and drama that made Season 3 of The Traitors so much fun to watch.

Boston Rob Got the Upper Hand by Turning Against His Fellow Traitors

Image via Peacock

The drama starts with Boston Rob taking power by leading the charge against fellow traitor Bob the Drag Queen. Alan picked the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner to be a traitor alongside Big Brother legend Danielle Reyes and Survivor finalist Carolyn Wiger. The traitors had trouble working together from the beginning, so when Rob joined the team, he found a small crack and exploited it. First came an explosive roundtable where Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob go at each other in a powerful performance that ends with Bob’s banishment. Bob could not get Boston Rob out because Rob caught Bob and the other traitors off guard. Boston Rob read the situation and got the jump on Bob before they could attack him.

Many of the faithfuls trusted Rob because he helped banish Bob. Coupled with Rob doing favors and befriending many of the players in the house, the banishment gave Rob social leverage. However, because he turned on Bob, Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes do not trust Rob. Yet, the remaining traitors cannot work together because Rob's desire to work with Carolyn has sowed so much distrust between them that Danielle sabotaged herself. Danielle attempted to vote for Rob in the last roundtable but was unsuccessful. Carolyn did not even try to go after Rob, instead attempting a shot at Danielle, who had been targeting her. By going after Bob the Drag Queen, Rob ensured that there would be division with the other traitors and gained the trust of many of the faithfuls.

Boston Rob Gave a Masterclass in Persuasion