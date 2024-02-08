The Big Picture Dorinda Medley, Shep Rose, Lindsay Hubbard, and Aesha Scott are potential candidates for The Traitors.

The show needs a mix of nurturing, competitive, activated, and calming personalities to uncover the traitors.

Heather Dubrow, Leva Bonaparte, Colin Macrae, and Paige DeSorbo also have the qualities to be successful on the show.

The Traitors has been a show that has taken over the world. The reality series is popular because of how unique the reality game show is and shows the potential of having high-profile reality television stars on one show. With just one season, it became popular with the legends chosen for it, like Kate Chastain from Below Deck, Cirie Fields from Survivor, and Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to name a few. Even though Bravo may be filled with housewives, Charleston socialites, and yachties, all of these people have established themselves as reality TV icons, and the chance to be on a show like The Traitors will make them show audiences they are just not a pretty face to watch on Bravo.

With Season 2 underway, four Bravolebs are on the show; in the mix are Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Larsa Pippen, and Sheree Whitefield. Four housewives representing Bravo have been prominent and are critical players in the series. These names raise the question of what other Bravolebrities could join The Traitors and have a chance to be either a traitor or a faithful.

10 Dorinda Medley

She's cooked, cleaned, and made it nice, and now it's time for her to uncover a traitor. Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City is a perfect candidate for The Traitors because she has brought people together throughout the years. She has hosted many different dinner parties at her home in the Berkshires, and her nurturing nature will help her get all of the faithfuls on her side to uncover who the traitor is. If the nurturing side of Dorinda doesn't work, she can always turn on the tactic of going after players and getting inside their heads. Whether she is screaming "Clip, clip" at someone's face or she starts giving a speech that may not make the most sense, Dorinda would be a pivotal player to have on the show.

9 Shep Rose

Regarding the competition, someone who will always have his head on the prize and knows the end goal is to win would be Southern Charm's Shep Rose. Even though he may have an explosive nature in competition, he would be a great competitor because he will not be persuaded to follow the crowd and will always have something to say. He would be a great traitor, but because one of his skills is always to keep talking, it may make him a target, but he will find a way to throw someone else under the bus. Shep's been on TV for a long time, and he has seen many people through his time on Southern Charm, and it has helped him out to be a great candidate.

8 Lindsay Hubbard

For a show like The Traitors, the contestants will need someone ready to be activated at any second to figure out who the traitors are. This is why Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House is a great candidate for the show. She is always ready for someone to come at her, but Lindsay can crack down on who the traitors are from the beginning with her quick remarks and activated persona. She will be asking all the questions and even asking for a sandwich while in the mix, but her explosiveness. It is perfect for the show because contestants need someone to crack on them to find traitors since there is so much money on the line. Lindsay is a well-rounded individual who can be great as a faithful person and also a traitor.

7 Aesha Scott

Between all the chaos, there must always be someone who can be the voice of reason. Aesha Scott from Below Deck: Down Under is someone who can be the calming voice in the middle of everybody. Her skills as a chief stew on a yacht have prepared her for anything that comes her way since she has seen and done it all for charter guests, so she is ready for any challenges that may come her way. Not only will she be skilled in the competition part, but her people skills are also perfect because of her nurturing side. She is not your typical hard-headed chief stew; she wants to make sure everyone around her is comfortable, and with a game as cutthroat as The Traitors, having someone like Aesha will be helpful.

6 Katie Maloney

Señorita Bubba is ready for her turn to become a traitor. Katie Maloney has been an unsung hero for Vanderpump Rules since its first season, and it's time for her to get the recognition she deserves. As someone who can go from 0 to 100 very quickly, Katie would be a key player for The Traitors, not only because she can be activated as well but also because she has a calming side to her that can help the faithful be confused about her and not even think she is a traitor. There's "Something About Her" that could help her win.

5 Meredith Marks

Having someone like Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on The Traitors would bring a unique aspect to the show because she might not even know what she signed up for. Meredith on RHOSLC is all over the place, and no one knows where she lies with her alliances, but she tries to bring everyone together. Meredith would be perfect for a show like The Traitors because she would try to unmask traitors, but she might talk too much and make herself look like a traitor. From a viewer's perspective, the chaos she would bring would be perfect, but it may be difficult for her castmates to be around her because she could be telling someone about "the rumors and nastiness" of everyone around her.

4 Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County is a perfect addition to the mix for The Traitors because of how smart she can be. Fancy Pants is not only great at being fancy, but her communication with people is also an excellent skill for a competition show. What she can bring to the table is her polished personality; she would be someone that everybody would like because she is the group's mom and will keep everyone's mind level-headed and not have everybody spiral. All Heather needs to win will be her brains and a champ glass on the side.

3 Leva Bonaparte

In a show like The Traitors, there always needs to be someone who can become a leader. Leva Bonaparte from Southern Charm could be the leader of the group. As a successful business owner, Leva has seen her fair share of employees, so she knows how to handle different personalities. Even though she has a calming personality, Leva knows the difference between right and wrong and is not scared of being quiet.

2 Colin Macrae

Besides having someone like Leva as a leader. Coin Macrae from Below Deck: Sailing Yacht is a great candidate for The Traitors because of the qualities he brought as the chief engineer for his respective show. Colin is not your typical leader who delegates different tasks to everyone; he takes time to listen to people and build relationships. He can think on his feet and not go down with pressure, mainly shown in his season of Below Deck when he had to fix a sailing yacht from a crash. He would also have the advantage of not being too connected to the real world and not knowing who anyone is since he lives on a boat.

1 Paige DeSorbo

Brains, fashion icons, and fun personalities are the traits that make Paige DeSorbo from Summer House a great candidate for the show. She is very quick with her words and always thinks a few steps ahead of everybody. Paige would be the popular girl everyone would want to surround themselves with, and this could make her a threat as a traitor. She has been known as someone who is always people-watching, which could be helpful for her since she could learn everything about her fellow contestants.

The Traitors is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

