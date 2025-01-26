Chanel Ayan is not a reality TV connoisseur! The Real Housewives of Dubai star recently confessed that she didn’t really know the reality TV show backgrounds of her fellow cast members on The Traitors Season 3, other than those hailing from the Bravoverse.

During an appearance on the January 21, 2025, episode of the Gabbing With Gib podcast, Chanel Ayan shared her lack of knowledge of some of the reality shows on which her fellow cast members were featured. The RHODubai star confessed that she only knew the contestants who belonged to the Bravoverse. Ayan stated that she had no idea that Survivor was a show and simply thought her fellow contestants were talking about surviving real-life challenges as she did. The RHODubai star revealed some of the gruesome things she had to endure in the following words:

“Female genital mutilation... I've survived malaria, typhoid, ebola and a drought. Like everything. So I was like, ‘What have you survived?”

Ayan thought her fellow costars and former Survivor contestants Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, and Carolyn Wiger had survived life-or-death situations. Chanel Ayan noted that watching reality TV shows wasn’t really a thing in Dubai. The Traitors Season 3 cast is filled with cast members from popular Bravo shows, including Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and more.

Tom Sandoval Addresses Sweaty Armpits on ‘The Traitors’

No mention of the Bravoverse is complete without mentioning one of the OG Bravo villains, Tom Sandoval. The Vanderpump Rules star who became one of the most hated reality TV stars after “Scandoval” is a contestant on The Traitors Season 3. Naturally, he was the center of attention more than once and has gone viral for having sweaty armpits during his stint on The Traitors Season 3.

According to Deadline, Sandoval took to his Instagram stories on January 24, 2025, to address his sweaty pits. The Vanderpump Rules star expressed that he looked rough and “felt like shit” in the video. Sandoval shared that he had been traveling for 24 hours, which included an eight-hour layover. The hectic travel made his immune system go haywire and eventually resulted in a sequence of problems. Sandoval shared further instances of his struggles that led to his distraught state in the following words:

“ I’m sure you could tell my eye was swollen because I gotta stye in my eye, and the stress and the weakened immune system caused canker sores, sore throat.”

Tom Sandoval also faced one of his worst fears – the airport lost his luggage. He was at the mercy of the wardrobe department for outfits. He revealed that he was given one of the thickest woolen sweaters he’s ever worn, which made him sweat his “ass off.”

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 drop weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Traitors (US) Release Date January 12, 2023 Showrunner Stephen Lambert Writers Lee Grant, Christine Rose Cast Alan Cumming Creator(s) Stephen Lambert, Marc Pos

Watch on Peacock