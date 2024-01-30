The Big Picture The Traitors Season 2 started with Dan Gheesling as a traitor, but his strategy is getting noticed and may backfire.

Dan's fellow traitors, Parvati Shallow and Phaedra Parks, try to give him advice but he is defensive and evasive.

Parvati has more motivation to keep Dan because of their friendship, but she could win favor with the faithfuls if she helps expose him.

The Traitors Season 2 started with Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks selected as traitors. They then recruited Parvati Shallow, who happily accepted. The rest of the cast are faithfuls unless they're invited to switch teams. The cast goes on missions to add money to the prize pot and possibly get a shield to protect themselves from murder. The traitors then murder someone until the finale. If there are any traitors left, then they get the money. However, if the faithful get rid of them, then they get the money.

The traitors want to keep a low profile as they pick off the faithfuls one by one on the reality series. However, Dan is doing that in an obvious way that is getting a lot of heat. The traitors should cut him loose before it's too late, and the faithfuls get the $250,000 prize money.

Dan Gheesling's Strategy Is Challenged in The Traitors

Big Brother fans were thrilled to find Dan's name on the list of potential stars for season 2. He stands out as the first to win with every single jury vote. But he's also known for a different type of gameplay. The recent seasons show people creating an onion alliance for protection, with inner layers of even more protection. Dan was instead known for acting more like a lone wolf, lowering his threat level at the beginning of the game.

Dan admitted he wanted to follow this strategy in The Traitors, but by episode 2 it was easily noticed. The stars had to answer questions about their fellow cast members and Dan got the most votes for needing to speak up more. This could've been a disadvantage for him because it puts more attention on his sneaky strategy. But this also could've been an advantage for him to take notes and try to talk more about game strategy with the players. Instead, Dan made it clear he had no plans to change. "My whole plan in this game is to speak only when spoken to and keep a very low profile," he said.

Marcus Jordan told him he was being too quiet at the roundtable. Dan and his fellow traitors murdered him after that. Episode 3's roundtable opened with Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen saying he heard Dan's name multiple times that day and gave him a chance to defend himself. Larsa Pippen also suspected Dan and tried to get him to say who he thought was a traitor. Traitor Parvati Shallow and faithful Janelle Pierzina successfully pushed for her banishment.

People are often seen asking Dan who he suspects of being a traitor. He avoids giving a name every time, claiming he's not sure. Episode 5, "A Killer Move", is where everything comes to a head. Chris "CT" Tamburello from The Challenge put Dan on the spot at breakfast and asked him his theory. He said no and that he wouldn't throw a name out there. CT pushed for any theories that didn't require a name. "No, I think I'm starting to, but I definitely don't wanna say it."

Janelle, who had played with Dan on Big Brother, shared her theory with others that Dan is a traitor. "I feel like there's one that's so obvious," Janelle told Trishelle Cannatella and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen. Trishelle guessed Dan. "He still hasn't given anything," Janelle continued. "You can't let him slip by forever without saying a name." The episode ended with Janelle pushing Dan to give a name at the round table. It was clear Janelle or Dan would be banished.

"I'm saying Janelle," Dan finally answered. "I think I've been blinded by my friendship with Janelle." He claimed Janelle being the one to lead the charge of banishing the other faithfuls is the reason. Unfortunately, Kevin Kreider and Mercedes "MJ" Javid quoted the same reason for being suspicious of Janelle. She got the most votes and she was banished.

Dan's Defensiveness Is Backfiring

Episode 5 didn't end with a celebration between the traitors. Parvati and Phaedra tried to give him advice. "You have got to be ready because you're still in the hot seat," Phaedra told him. Dan said he could fix this by being more vocal. "But your vocal has to make sense," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told him. "It can't be, I'm gonna wait until I'm for sure. That's not making sense." Parvati asked whose name he'll use next. Dan dodged the question which shocked them. Phaedra told him to get it together. "It's not my first rodeo, I'll just leave it at that," he told them.

It's very strange to watch everyone give Dan so many chances in a game where people have been banished for a lot less. Peppermint was banished despite her popularity over a false story Trishelle started. Maksim Chmerkovskiy was banished after being confronted at the roundtable for the first time for laughing after Peppermint was banished. Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder said Dan is probably a reserved person and shouldn't be attacked for his personality.

Dan had already started creating chaos among the traitors. He pushed for Parvati to be their recruit. Phaedra agreed and they immediately started working against her. Parvati tried and failed to poison Phaedra's ally, Shereé Whitfield. She then put a target on the housewives at the roundtable saying there were four of them and there was a good chance one of them was a traitor. Phaedra knew Parvati and Dan worked together and confronted them. Parvati apologized and made a peace offering to Phaedra. But Phaedra should be willing to cut Dan loose because of his scheming and obvious gameplay. Like he told Parvati, they need to give the faithfuls something to put them at ease.

Parvati has more motivation to keep Dan because of their friendship. Some people suspect the Survivor legend of being a traitor too. So if Dan gets exposed, there is a good chance she'll be next. But we watched Parvati win because she was able to win people over. If she helps the faithfuls get Dan, then there is a good chance she could win some favor with them.

Episode 5 ended with Dan pushing to have control over the next murder. He considered getting Bergie because he was vocal about targeting him. Bergie has a shield and Parvati warned Dan that Peter Weber was lying about having the shield instead. If Dan picks Bergie and the murder fails, then the traitors should take it as his last chance. Or else he could be their undoing.

