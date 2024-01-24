The Big Picture Larsa Pippen suspects Janelle Pierzina was jealous of her on The Traitors, claiming Janelle wanted more camera time.

Larsa was shocked by Sandra Diaz-Twine's comment about her age, and thinks Sandra needs her eyes checked.

The traitors on the show are turning against each other, leaving Phaedra outnumbered and needing to get creative to stay in the game.

Season 2 of The Traitors has a cast of reality stars and other famous people. Larsa Pippen had the advantage of fellow Bravo stars being in the castle, and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan. But the stars from more competitive shows like Survivor, The Challenge, and Big Brother have their separate alliances against them. Episode 4 showed the different sides going against each other.

Marcus was murdered and Larsa was on the hunt for the traitors responsible. Janelle Pierzina accused Larsa of being a traitor herself after it was out that a faithful was poisoned in plain sight. Larsa gave her theory of why Janelle threw her under the bus and responded to Sandra Diaz-Twine's comment about her age.

The Traitors (US) Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are traitors some are loyal. Release Date January 12, 2023 Cast Alan Cumming , Kate Chastain , Cirie Fields , Arie Luyendyk Jr. Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Larsa Pippen Thinks Janelle Pierzina Was Jealous Of Her on The Traitors

Peacock

Larsa said the only reality shows she watched before doing the murder mystery season were in the Housewives franchise. She said she had a feeling Dan Gheesling was a traitor from the beginning and was even suspicious of Phaedra Parks. " I think I was too vocal," she admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "It probably wasn't good for my career on The Traitors." The Miami housewife also had things to say about her fellow cast members.

Related There's a Reason Phaedra Parks Says 'The Traitors' Is Hers to Win [Interview] Phaedra Parks made the most of her time in ‘RHOA’ and ‘Married to Medicine’ and is playing a masterful game on ‘The Traitors.’

"I think I'm probably more vocal, but I was mind-boggled when I heard Sandra say that I looked 10 to 12 years older than her," she said. "She definitely needs to have her eyes checked on that one." She then addressed Janelle using her toast to Marcus as evidence that she might be the traitor who poisoned someone. "I think Janelle was upset that I was getting a lot of camera time and she wanted me off the show because I make good television and she doesn't," Larsa claimed. "She didn't like that, so she wanted me off the show, so she had more camera time. I thought she was weird. From the very beginning, I felt like her personality was weird."

The Big Brother favorite tweeted her reaction to the article on Jan. 22. "This can’t be real," Janelle tweeted with laughing, crying emojis, "The only reason I came for Larsa was because she wouldn’t shut her trap about who would want Ekin Su dead and was continuously targeting me. Also, definitely not voting out CT."

Episode 4 left off with Larsa banished and revealed to be a traitor. Parvati Shallow pointed out the cast started with four housewives, so at least one of them must be a traitor. She is a traitor herself and knows Phaedra is one too. So when the traitors met again in the tourette to select someone new to murder, Phaedra confronted Parvarti. She said what Parvarti did wasn't cool, and she had been playing fair with her and Dan. It looks like the traitors are no longer playing nice with each other, but how will that affect the rest of the game? Phaedra is outnumbered as a traitor and "the gamers" also outnumber the stars from Bravo. She will have to get creative and put the heat back on them without Larsa's help.

New episodes of The Traitors are available to stream on Peacock Fridays at 9 PM ET.Watch on Peacock