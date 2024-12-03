Call the Midwife may have been a staple on British television for twelve years, but it perhaps has never been quite as world-reaching and popular as the recent reality series The Traitors. Hosted by Claudia Winkelman of Strictly Come Dancing fame, The Traitors sees a castle full of contestants split into faithfuls and traitors, with the latter trying to deceive the former and blend in as they sneak their way to an eye-watering prize pot. Among the several already iconic contestants is the brilliant Maddy Smedley, who, this year, will be blending the pair of the aforementioned series as she joins the cast of Call the Midwife for the 2024 Christmas double bill.

Smedley is no stranger to being in front of the camera, although her roles to date have been limited to appearances in Casualty and EastEnders before The Traitors, and subsequent higher profile roles in Channel 4's Hollyoaks and the sitcom Big Boys. That being said, Call the Midwife is likely to be the biggest role in her resumé yet, with the actress writing on her Instagram:

"Can't believe I'm saying this: I'm gonna be in Call the Midwife, the Christmas special. Telling Dilys's story, hope I do it justice. One of my dream jobs thank you for having me, Call The Midwife, and thanks, Alex, my agent for getting me through the door and Sophie Parrot for casting little old me. Agh, see you on Christmas Day."

What is the 'Call the Midwife' Christmas Special About?

Ever since the series debuted in 2012, Call the Midwife has been must-watch festive viewing around the world. Taking a historical look at some deftly poignant themes whilst delivering spades of touching Christmas cheer, the series is yet to deliver anything less than its best during the holidays, with the upcoming double portion in 2024 yet to be the toughest challenge yet. However, the millions of loyal fans Call the Midwife has acquired won't be worried, especially after learning what the specials will be about. An official synopsis for the double bill reads:

"As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighborhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins. The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil."

Call the Midwife is available to stream on Netflix now.

