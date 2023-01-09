The Traitors, a psychological game of bluffing, took the UK by storm over the festive period following its debut on BBC in November 2022. The show, presented by Claudia Winkleman, is an elaborately-staged game of simplicity and duplicity at once, described as a real-life version of the online role-playing game 'Mafia'.

It comes with a simple premise: 22 contestants enter a castle in the Highlands of Scotland (the UK and US shows are filmed in the same location), 19 of whom are tasked to play the game honestly - as 'Faithfuls'. 3 others are assigned the role of 'Traitors', designed to sabotage the trust of the group from within, evading suspicion during the daily voting, and 'murdering' innocent contestants during the night by eliminating them from the game. In the daylight, the teams must work in unison to earn increased bundles of cash for the ultimate prize fund that will either be shared with the last faithfuls standing - or go to the final traitor, if they succeed in their task.

The show presented stunning drama and backstabbing amongst its contestants, and was a ratings smash for BBC, with the finale landing more than 20% of all UK viewers during its original airing. Publications in the UK lavished the finale with praise, with some labelling it the most thrilling hour of reality television in history. The show is the mastermind of Marc Pos, who launched the show originally on RTL4 in his native Netherlands, but gradually it has taken Europe, and the world, by storm. An adaptation of the show, presented by Alan Cumming, launches on Peacock on January 12, and Pos has spoken with Variety over what he thinks makes the show so appealing - and why he believes it will work perfectly with American audiences, as well as how vital a role the host will play.

Winkleman was a key component of the BBC series, becoming emotionally attached to the contestants and finding herself in tears at the stunning events in the last few moments of the series finale, and Pos hopes Cumming will provide a similar role to contestants:

It’s very significant because the host is not only hosting for viewers, he or she is also there for the contestants. And the host is not there very much, and has to be careful not to manipulate the game, influence viewers, or spark doubts within the minds of contestants who are in their bubble. But when they’re there they have to be kind of a friendly yet intimidating figure. And it’s difficult to be friendly and intimidating at the same time. It’s worked in Norway, in France, in Belgium, in the Netherlands. Now it works in the U.K. Why wouldn’t it work in the U.S.? That’d be strange [if it didn’t]. I’m very confident it will work there because it’s about [the worst qualities] of humankind and I think the Americans are not excluded from this sentiment!

The UK edition of the show featured members of the public exclusively, all of whom had gone through a rigorous application process before being allowed on the show. The US show, like its Dutch counterpart, will feature a blend of civilians and celebrities. These include Kate Chastain from Below Deck and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. The series also features Kyle Cooke from Summer House, Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset and Arie Luyendyk Jr from The Bachelor. Additionally, it will include Survivor veterans Cirie Fields and Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick, Big Brother alumni Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

