Season 3 of The Traitors is bringing plenty of our favorite stars together, and one WWE star is using it to her advantage. Nikki Bella was part of the cast this year and when the Traitors put three people into coffins for elimination, it put a target on the backs of the two remaining players: Bella and Ciara Miller. Bella was saved from elimination last week after "Boston Rob" Mariano put a target on Bob the Drag Queen because Bob mentioned that they should be looking at the three later additions to the show (Boston Rob, Wes Bergmann, and Derrick Levasseur). It didn't help Bella who was voted out the following episode.

Bella became famous for her work in the WWE with her sister, Brie Bella. Known as the Bella Twins, their time in the WWE ended back in 2019 when she revealed that she had a cyst on her brain and was forced to retire. Now, it seems as if both of the Bella sisters are contemplating a return to wrestling, especially post Bella's turn on The Traitors. According to an insider who spoke with TMZ, conversations are reportedly already happening to bring the sisters back, and Bella has already returned to Monday Night RAW before.

Bella was a Faithful on the show and used her final speech to share that just because she was a WWE personality, it doesn't mean that she had to play a boisterous game on The Traitors. But given her success in the ring, the insider seemed to point out that the wheels have been in motion for her big return but nothing is set in stone. They did say that Bella is already training for it, in case the paper work all works out for them.

Nikki and Brie Bella Have Hinted at a WWE Return

Image via WWE

In the past, the sisters have spoken to TMZ about a potential return to the ring. At the time, Nikki said she was too focused on her son, Matteo Chigvintsev, and her busy schedule. But she did say that there was a possibility of the two returning to the WWE at some point in the future. "The itch is there for sure," Bella said. "I think that's the one thing that I realized – right now with Matteo being a toddler, it would just be too hard for me."

You can now see Nikki Bella in her episodes of The Traitors.

