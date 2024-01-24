The Big Picture Stars from various reality TV shows compete in a murder mystery game show called The Traitors.

Peppermint, a star from RuPaul's Drag Race, faced challenges and accusations from contestant Trishelle Cannatella.

Trishelle targeted Peppermint quickly, accusing her of being a traitor, which Peppermint believes was unfounded and based on a joke.

Stars from different reality TV shows and careers come together to play a murder mystery game on The Traitors. Host Alan Cumming starts the season picking multiple traitors while everyone is blindfolded. They then lift their blindfolds and the faithfuls have to start searching for who is a traitor. The traitors have to avoid getting banished through a vote. Meanwhile, they "murder" or get rid of someone from the game every episode. In the end, if a traitor is in the game, they get the $250,000 prize. If only faithfuls make it to the end, then they split the prize.

Season 2 was the first one with a star from RuPaul's Drag Race with Peppermint. The season 9 runner-up had a lot of work to do building relationships with stars she had never met before. She was then put at a disadvantage when Trishelle Cannatella accused her of reacting badly to a joke about her being a traitor. Peppermint gave her theory as to why Trishelle targeted her so quickly.

Fashion Was a Key Part of the Storyline in Season 1 of 'The Traitors'

Episode 2 showed Trishelle telling people at breakfast that she had a "thing" with Peppermint. She claimed last night Trishelle said, "If I get murdered, then I'll know you're a traitor." The Challenge alum claimed Peppermint had a "very jolted" look. The episode showed a flashback of Peppermint saying, "I brought some very fabulous outfits that I'd like to wear for you," to Trishelle. "Me too!" Trishelle said before making the joke about Peppermint being a traitor. Peppermint's mouth dropped playfully. Trishelle continued her campaign against Peppermint, and she was the first to be banished as a faithful.

"On the first day of a show, where you're trying to find out who the most conniving person is, to accuse someone of being a traitor is kind of a big deal," Peppermint told Entertainment Weekly. "And she was also insinuating that I would be jealous of her fashion, that for some reason whatever she had to wear would make me so threatened that I would want to 'kill' her on the basis of what she wore alone. Now, I had couture fashion made by hand. I'm not sure what she brought because I wasn't around to see it."

Peppermint had a tough battle to get the heat off of her after Trishelle's comments. She also slipped up while defending herself and accidentally called herself a traitor. "I don't even think it was a grave mistake because if I said, 'Believe me, guys, I am a faithful. I'm not a traitor' really cleanly, I doubt that I'd still have been there," she said. "I think I would have gone home anyway because it seems like everybody was just looking for the final excuse." Peppermint joked that she'll stick to sweatpants next time. But she finds it "really hard to believe" Trishelle actually thought she was a traitor.

Some viewers were offended by how Trishelle talked to Peppermint at the roundtable. She accused her of being disrespectful and putting her hands in her face when that wasn't the case. Trishelle tweeted a screenshot of her direct messaging Peppermint on Instagram and apologized for "how it went down" on Jan. 13. She tweeted, "For those asking, I did reach out to Pepp BEFORE the show aired. I felt terrible about getting it wrong and her leaving early when she has such an incredible message and opportunity to share. I made a bad game decision & I regretted it immediately after." The tweet has been deleted.

