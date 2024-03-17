The best players on the reality competition show The Traitors aren’t necessarily only the ones who won either of the first two seasons. The Peacock series, hosted by Alan Cumming, presents an interesting conundrum. While the players must figure out who the traitors are among the faithful, some are more perceptive than others. Meanwhile, some traitors played the game as the villain effectively, while others weren’t up to the task.

From the perspective of a faithful, being the best player means being able to figure out who the traitors are and successfully convincing others to follow along. As a traitor, it’s about lying, manipulating, and staying off the radar. These players fit the bill.

The Traitors (US) Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are traitors some are loyal. Release Date January 12, 2023 Cast Alan Cumming , Kate Chastain , Cirie Fields , Arie Luyendyk Jr. Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

10 Parvati Shallow (Season 2, Recruited Traitor)

Status: Banished Episode 8

Image via Peacock

Parvati Shallow wasn’t initially a traitor, but she was recruited to join Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks when the pair were given the opportunity to bring in a third. Dan led the charge, believing that Parvati would be like a female version of him. Known for her manipulative tactics and creating the Black Widow alliance on Survivor, one of the best reality competition shows (which she won), Parvati had a proven track record.

She played well, but ultimately, was thrown under the bus by Dan before he was banished. She was then called out by politician John Bercow, who delivered a rousing speech, convincing others of her guilt. The damage was too deep to be undone. But Parvati played a decent game up to that point.

9 Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Season 1, Recruited Traitor)

Status: Walked Episode 10

Image via Peacock

Arie Luyendyk Jr. from one of the best seasons of The Bachelor was so good at figuring out what was going on and rallying troops that he was the last recruited traitor, right near the end of the season. Cirie Fields and Christian de la Torre recognized that he was a threat and the only way to prevent him from doing more damage was to recruit him to join them.

Arie was put in a difficult position, and he made the wrong choice to trust Cirie, which led to her throwing him under the bus at the 11th hour. She made good points that he didn’t deserve to win as a traitor when he had only just joined. Rather than try to argue his case and call her out as a traitor in the process, Arie took the high road, opted to do the noble thing, and removed himself from the game. However, some fans believe he should have turned the tables, implying Cirie was a traitor so that Andie Vanacore and Quentine Jiles, the two players left, both non-celebrities, could have won. Nonetheless, he lasted right to the end, which says something about his gameplay.

8 John Bercow (Season 2, Faithful)

Status: Murdered Episode 10

Image via Peacock

It came as no surprise that John was murdered on the bingeable reality show, especially after his fabulous speech that sealed Parvati’s fate. In fact, he knew after delivering the harsh words that he was very likely the next to go. John played under the radar for most of the game, which is why he managed to last so long. Had he chosen to stay quiet, he might have taken it further.

Nonetheless, John made good friends, despite being much older than many of the other players. He didn’t come from the world of reality TV, but rather that of politics as a former Speaker of the House of Commons from London, which gave him an edge: roundtable discussions were no match for his skills. Even when Parvati tried to sweet talk John, he saw right through her act and was willing to sacrifice his own game to help the others.

7 Sandra Diaz-Twine (Season 2, Faithful)

Status: Banished Episode 11

Image via Peacock

It makes sense given her track record on Survivor, with which The Traitors share some similarities, that people would be suspicious of Sandra Diaz-Twine. She was the first and one of only two people to ever win that game twice. Given this, it was impossible for her to play a flawless game, because no matter what she did, there would be a target on her back. Nonetheless, Sandra managed to last through to the end thanks to staying under the radar and making friends with many others through the early stages.

It wasn’t until near the end that Sandra really began to play, and she seemed to have a good handle on things. She figured out that Phaedra was a traitor and made crucial observations about others. While her insight came too little, too late, Sandra still played a game she could be proud of.

6 Phaedra Parks (Season 2, Traitor)

Status: Banished Episode 10

Image via Peacock

Even though Phaedra, who starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was accused of being the quiet traitor, letting Dan and Parvati do all the dirty work, that could have been a strategy unto itself. When Peter Weber tried to call her into a room to talk about the game, she refused, wanting to stay out of the drama.

It was when Phaedra’s back was against the wall that she really shone, though, and her skills as a lawyer were on full display. She refuted accusations against her with grace, calmness, and logic. However, when Dan called her out before being banished, that raised red flags: others couldn’t understand why he would bring up her name unless there was a viable reason. Had it not been for people like Sandra and Trishelle putting two-and-two together, however, Phaedra had positioned herself securely to make it to the end.

5 Kate Chastain (Season 1: Faithful, Season 2: Recruited Traitor)

Status: Season 1 - Banished Episode 10, Season 2 – Banished Episode 11

Image via Peacock

The fact that Kate Chastain from Below Deck 2 made it close to the end on both seasons is a testament to her game play, even if she played the game as if she had no interest in playing it at all. In the first season, she was accused of being a traitor from the beginning because of her loud and abrasive personality. But it was for this same reason that the traitors refused to banish her because she was a perfect shield. Meanwhile, the faithful continued to find bigger targets, letting her slide to the end.

In season 2, Kate was faithful up until near the end, when she was recruited by Phaedra to join her as a traitor. She deflected attention away from her, and even from Phaedra, trying to shift the suspicion onto Sandra. However, Kate made a critical error by choosing to end the game when it was likely the others would choose to continue banishments, which made it seem like she had something to hide. In the end, it was simply her wild card status that led to Kate being banished. Nonetheless, she was the most entertaining player on both seasons.

4 Chris “CT” Tamburello (Season 2, Faithful)

Status: Winner

Image via Peacock

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello managed to skirt through much of the season thanks to his charming personality and the fact that most people trusted that he was a faithful. He was also one of the stronger physical competitors, so people wanted to keep him around since he helped increase the prize pot. This is likely why CT was the last man standing in the end as well.

He made some critical errors, however, including not sharing his fire with his long-time friend Trishelle Cannatella and not listening to her warnings that Phaedra was a traitor and not Sandra. But he played an under the radar game, focusing on earning his keep by leading the physical competitions. Plus, he brought joy to the mansion with his sweet personality: there didn’t seem to be a single person in the mansion who disliked him.

3 Peter Weber (Season 1, Faithful)

Status: Banished Episode 10

Image via Peacock

Peter, another The Bachelor star to appear on the show, is the only person thus far in the game to be recruited by the traitors and refuse to join. He knew he was being asked to join them because he was figuring things out and it would be dangerous for their game. But he made a vow to the faithfuls and was adamant that he would stick with it, which was admirable.

Peter was one of the most perceptive faithfuls, often figuring out what was going on when others had no clue. He even devised elaborate plans and tricks to figure out who traitors were, like leaking information about who had shields to only certain people to see what happened and identify the traitors through the process of elimination. Attempts to have Peter banished, even murder him, were consistently thwarted. Had he not been so vocal about what he had figured out, Peter could have won the whole thing.

2 Trishelle Cannatella (Season 2, Faithful)

Status: Winner

Image via Peacock

Through the entire season, no one ever suspected Trishelle, who has appeared on reality shows like The Real World: Las Vegas, Fear Factor, and The Challenge, of being a traitor, at least not seriously. But what was most impressive about her game play was that she consistently figured out who was behind decisions and who the traitors were. Roundtable after roundtable, she was frustrated when the majority wasn’t listening to her and faithfuls continued to be banished, one after another.

Trishelle even questioned her own friend CT in the end, almost eliminating him from the game and keeping the money for herself and MJ Javid from Shahs of Sunset. But she knew him so well, she could see in his face that he wasn’t lying and changed her tune, further demonstrating how perceptive she was. She is arguably one of the most skilled faithfuls to have played the game thus far.

1 Cirie Fields (Season 1, Traitor)

Status: Winner

Image via Peacock

Cirie Fields was a traitor from the beginning and relished the position. She was running the show, paired with Cody Calafiore, who previously won Big Brother but didn’t seem to be cut out for being cut-throat, and Christian, who was far too talkative and caused more problems than he solved. Yet Cirie managed to keep everything in line. She did what she is known for doing in Survivor (and later replicated on Big Brother) in flying under the radar and coming across as a non-threatening mom. She’s the person everyone confided in, and no one even suspected was a traitor.

Not everyone agreed with the decision she made in the end. She could have shared the money with Arie but eliminated him to keep it all for herself. But most hurtful, she fooled two non-celebrities, including Andie Vanacore with whom she grew very close, leading them to believe they had won, only to discover that she was lying to them the entire time. With that said, it’s a game with the goal of being a traitor, and when it comes to being faithful to the premise of the show, no one did it better than Cirie.

Watch On Peacock

NEXT: 10 Bravolebs Who Should Join 'The Traitors'