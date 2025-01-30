The term "weak" has many different definitions. Rather, it can refer to an assortment of different things. Physical strengths, emotional aptitude, intelligence. So, when it comes to weakness in a competition show, the word "weak" can refer to any of those traits. Three seasons in, The Traitors has proven to be the go-to show for reality stars hoping to showcase their ability to deceive or snuff out the titular characters.

With stars ranging from all over the Reality Television Cinematic Universe, what we've seen is that there are some types of personalities that excel while others falter. It's time to compile a list of potential reality stars who don't have the traits to succeed on the show. Whether it's physical, emotional, or mental, they would just not be good. Maybe good television, but their path to victory is dismal.

1 Paulie Calafiore

'The Challenge'

As they say, history repeats itself. Paulie Calafiore had been in his brother's shadow in the world of reality television. When he first burst onto the scene on Big Brother 18, he was Cody Calafiore's brother. He finally broke out and made his mark on The Challenge. Only, it may not have been the experience he had longed for. Why? His allegiance and romance with Cara Maria Sorbello.

Having had a history of animosity toward her, Paulie ended up being lumped into being disliked. Even though he was a decent player, his social prowess held him back. Should Paulie ever play The Traitors, it's likely he'd be back in his brother's shadow. Cody appeared in the first season of the American franchise and started the trend that perhaps Big Brother players aren't cut out for this game. Paulie's social capital might be his downfall. He's quite affable, but he explodes, he's not fun to be around. He's wonderfully emotional, but not in the manner that suits this game.

2 Teresa Giudice

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Teresa Giudice is the villain of the Garden State. If she didn't want that moniker, her appearance on House of Villains Season 2 didn't help! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been the longest-tenured star on her franchise, making a name for herself after literally flipping a table. Housewives have historically had a poor run on The Traitors, so if Tre ever showed up to the Scottish Highlands, she would very likely continue the trend.

Without a doubt, Teresa would never, ever be able to play as a Traitor. At all. As fans know, her inability to carry herself when she's caught in a lie would snuff her out immediately. To her benefit, when Teresa believes something, she goes all in. It would also be to her detriment. If she did happen to figure out who a Traitor is and spoke out about it, she would be ripe for murder. So far, her Jersey friend Dolores Catania has used her skills to float in the game. Teresa would never be able to do the same. Teresa would be an incredible liability.

3 Scott Disick

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

To get anyone associated with the Kardashians on The Traitors would be a feat in itself. So, the closest catch might be former partner of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians star is a bit of a wildcard. He's certainly cooled off over the past few years, but his reputation would likely precede him.

If you know him from his previous television appearances, he may not be someone you would fear as a threat. But he's also not someone you would want to align with. He might be able to "bro out," something that continues to trend on the current season of the show, but it's not a winning game. Having come from the world of docufollow reality, he would be coming in without competition experience. He would very much be outmatched by the gamers.

4 Kyle Richards

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Kyle Richards has had a very fascinating rise and fall over her tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She's always been the beacon for the franchise, but the more that her private life has come into the spotlight, a different side of Kyle has been revealed. Kyle's emotions would be a massive detriment should she join Alan Cumming's game.

Known for running away from being caught in a lie, her poker face would be easily exposed. This game is not for the faint of heart. She would crack under pressure if anyone targeted her. As previously mentioned, Housewives are easy targets on The Traitors. Like Dorinda Medley, Kyle Richards would be an easy murder. As much as we might love to see the fashion she would bring to Scotland, her game prowess would be immensely weak.

5 Russell Hantz

'Survivor'