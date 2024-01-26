The Big Picture Dan, Janelle, and MJ reflect on their experience in The Traitors and share their regrets and lessons learned.

MJ wishes she had done her research on previous seasons and other reality shows.

Janelle regrets not playing a more subtle and dumbed-down game to avoid being targeted.

Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina came from the world of Big Brother. They have a clear understanding of gameplay, especially the kind that is social in nature. Mercedes “MJ” Javid did not come from a gameplay situation, but any Bravo fan who watched her on Shahs of Sunset knows that she can handle her own, especially with people who lie. While each of these people had their own strategies going into the game, playing it has proven to be more of a challenge than they may have anticipated. When Collider first spoke with these three players in The Traitors' castle, they had just finished their first mission and were well aware of the game they were playing, as well as their roles in it.

Dan knew he was a traitor at the time of the conversation, and his method of being reserved while playing as a Traitor worked as well during that time as it has in the season so far. His fellow Big Brother alum might have been the better Traitor choice, as she began playing aggressively in the name of self-preservation. Many of the others in the castle felt that Janelle was acting selfishly when running to get a shield in the first mission, but her tenacity has kept her alive in the game so far. She also did her research ahead of time and discussed how to play the game with Rachel Reilly, who was in season one of The Traitors. Janelle said, “I reached out to [Rachel], and I was like, ‘What do you think?’ And she told me that it’s such a fun game and that I shouldn’t stress myself out. She was like-- 'cause Big Brother’s so long; it’s like such a long game. Her advice to me was just, ‘It’s really quick, so you have to be quick.’ Because, in Big Brother, we sit for days and think about things and what people said... We [had] so much [more] time to think.”

MJ came from Shahs Of Sunset, a series that had plenty of lies, deceit, and drama to go around. So, while she may not have come into the game, she certainly was aware that she could handle herself. Her fellow Shahs of Sunset cast member, Reza Farahan, was the first person murdered in season 1 of The Traitors. When asked if she felt whether she’d fare better in the game than Reza did, she responded emphatically, saying, “Yes. [laughs] Sorry, Reza, but yes, I will.” MJ also shared that she was excited about getting out of her comfort zone for the show. She shared, “For me, it is obviously like [using] this whole other muscle in our brain. We’re all moms, and it’s really interesting to have so much at stake with what we’re giving up to experience something so different from our day-to-day.” Perhaps it is her motherly instinct that has made MJ such a force to be reckoned with on the show. Unlike most of the other players, MJ nailed Dan as being a traitor almost immediately.

‘Big Brother’ Players Can Give a New Player on ‘The Traitors’ Good Advice

Collider spoke with Dan, Janelle, and MJ after their time in The Traitors' castle, and they certainly learned a lot from their experience. When asked if they’d do anything differently, they each had their own takeaways. MJ primarily wished that she had done her research ahead of time. She shared: “I probably would have watched all of the other Traitors [seasons]. And I would have tried to watch Big Brother and Challenge and Survivor. I'm aware of… I just know [that] I don't have that [gameplay] in me, but strategy is just something that-- I don't operate that way. So, I could probably learn a thing or two in that department.”

Janelle, on the other hand, wishes she had played a more subtle game and put on more of an act to not reveal her cards. She said: “I would have really liked to calm myself down, and I really would have liked to play more dumb. I would have loved to, just not… well, not play basically. Just be really bad at the game, and just be like, ‘I don't know what I'm doing. I think MJ is a Traitor, you guys,” even though I know she's a Faithful. I wish I would have played really dumbed down because playing as a Faithful. As you know, if you are a Traitor- hunter or someone that has a really good read on people or has any sort of influence on anyone, you will be targeted. So maybe dumbing it down quite a bit.”

Dan had no regrets to express, but pure gratitude. He said: “I'm appreciative that I got the opportunity to play this game, [and’ even more appreciative that I got to play as a Traitor because that just lit me up. I was so excited. And then I also hope that people who enjoy the show, whether they're fans of like Janelle, or Big Brother, or whatever reality TV show-- that those fans appreciate how hard we played this game. And in particular, on my end, I tried to set up scenarios that people would enjoy watching.” If it was in Dan’s plans to create the dynamic moment between Parvati and Phaedra, perhaps he deserves more credit than the fans have been giving him. After all, it was his idea to approach Parvati to double-cross Phaedra, and her response has rocked fans of the series.

Bravo fans expected nothing less from the former Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast member, so if Dan intended to create that kind of response, he deserves immense kudos for orchestrating such a fine piece of reality TV. But, frankly, that would take some genius-level planning on his part, so it's mostly likely a moment that wound up being a happy accident for fans and a terrifying one for Dan and Parvati. All three players had great advice to give future players in the game as well. To hear their tips and tricks, check out the full interview with Collider above.

