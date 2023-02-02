Peacock has renewed the reality game show The Traitor following the successful premiere of Season 1 last month. The series is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. The streamer is touting the unscripted competition as its No. 1 original reality series.

The game show follows twenty contestants, a mixed bag of well-known names and everyday Americans, going head-to-head in a series of challenges to win a cash prize. However, it is a murder mystery so in order to do so they must also figure out which of the three contestants among the group are “the traitors.” The three people plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, who are called “the faithful.”

The series see all the contestants doing daily tasks to earn a higher reward. No one knows which ‘faithful’ person has been eliminated till they are missing at the breakfast table the next morning. Cumming hosts the series with a theatrical relish that has captivated the audience. Speaking of the successful premiere of Season 1, Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert said, “We hugely enjoyed making the US version of this hit format with NBC and giving Peacock’s audience a highly binge-able murder mystery game full of intrigue and dramatic twists.” He further revealed his excitement about making Season 2:

“This is the game which shows how people judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, in a way that’s revealing and entertaining, and we’re excited to be making a second season with Alan as together we build on the success of the first.”

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'The Traitors' Creator on Why He Thinks the Show Will Be a Hit in the US

Season 1 featured an interesting mix of game players and celebrities including Amanda Clark, Andie Thurmond, Anjelica Conti, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Azra Valani, Brandi Glanville, Christian De La Torre, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Geraldine Moreno, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Michael Davidson, Quentin Jiles, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Ryan Lochte, Shelbe Rodriguez, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.

“’The Traitors’ is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes,” said Corie Henson, NBCUniversal’s EVP of entertainment unscripted content. “Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more,” he said of the renewal. The series is produced by Studio Lambert while Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess serve as executive producers.

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock.