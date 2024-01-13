The Big Picture Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz Twine are Survivor legends known for their innovative strategies and impactful gameplay.

Parvati's game-winning strategy involves using assumptions made about her against her competitors and forming strong alliances.

Sandra's strategy revolves around aligning herself with whoever she needs to ensure her safety and manipulating the emotions of the jury.

Survivor, created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, is a historical reality competition series whose 45 seasons have produced countless reality television legends. Of these icons, almost all die-hard fans will recognize two people whose impact on the franchise goes far beyond their actual time within the game: Sandra Diaz Twine and Parvati Shallow. Winners who have returned to play multiple times, both women broke barriers with their innovative strategies and challenged the norms of the series in a way that has inspired countless players after them. Reviewing their tenures on Survivor, it's easy to recognize them as some of the best strategists on television, which makes their casting on Peacock's reality show The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, that much more exciting.

As they prepare once again to backstab and lie for an ultimate grand prize of $250,000, it would do any diligent viewer good to refresh themselves on how each one did so well in their respective seasons. The tactics they used to gain their much-deserved acclaim, proved to be successful and this is why the new competitors they'll be facing off against should be scared. Because there was a season that saw this pair directly compete against one another, and if that was any indication, the rest of The Traitors' cast should be weary of the bombastic gameplay each will use to clinch a win over their previous foe - and the collateral damage sure to be left in their wake.

Parvati's Game-Winning Strategy in 'Survivor' Can Be Replicated in 'The Traitors'

Parvati Shallow’s Survivor career began in season 13 of the show, Cook Islands, where her fierce set of skills was only just beginning to develop. In her first game, Parvati mainly supported dominant players rather than making individual moves of her own; this showing didn’t exemplify her tactical prowess, but it did give insight into one of the main strategies she’d use to snag the win her second time on the show: using the assumptions people made of her against them. After finishing 6th on Cook Islands and becoming known as a 'flirty young girl' who was carried by others throughout the game, Parvati was brought back three seasons later to compete with a tribe of all-returnees in Survivor: Micronesia. This brought the best out of the young woman as she used her natural charm to score key alliances with physical threats Ozzy Lusth and James Clement, all while developing personal relationships with other women like fellow returnee Cirie Fields and new player Natalie Bolton.

As the competition whittled down, Parvati was a pioneering member of the show’s first successful all-women alliance ‘The Black Widow Brigade,' a team who eventually booted out the remaining men to create an all-female top four. When they were finally forced to turn on one another, her close friendship with (and subtle manipulation of) Amanda Kimmel led the other woman to vote out Cirie and bring her to the final 2, a vital relationship that won Parvati $1,000,000 and the title of 'Sole Survivor.'

Parvati’s winning game stems from her organic ability to make people feel comfortable and a coy demeanor that often fools the outwardly dominant people she plays with. Her exceptional ability to maneuver others for her own gain is a fantastic feat that baffles her 'allies.' People only become aware of her true plans once she's sent them out of the game. She wears her flirtatious nature with pride and uses it to her advantage. This approach only falters when her competitors already have a sense of just what lies behind her warm disposition (In Survivor: Winners At War, some say the best of all time, season...). As she enters The Traitors, though, in a season filled with other reality TV greats, it may not be too difficult for Parvati to slide under the radar and idle along until it's time to turn on those closest to her and snatch yet another win. There is one obstacle that has the potential to ruin her game before it even really begins. Someone who's played against her before and understands the intricacies of her strategy, knowing just how far she'll go to win, and the crushed dreams she's not afraid to leave in her wake.

Sandra Diaz-Twine Knows It's Every Woman for Herself

In a show filled with many winners who match the same 'dominant player' archetype, Sandra Diaz Twine’s first winning stint on Survivor is truly unique. First appearing in season 7's 'Pearl Islands', whereas most players would conceal their honest thoughts to retain a non-threatening image, Sandra had no qualms about vocalizing exactly what she thought of those around her. She refused to let the brash members of her season, namely the notorious Johnny Fairplay, make snide comments with no repercussions and was always ready to stand against those she disagreed with. And when her closest ally, Survivor icon Rupert Boneham, was blindsided, Sandra recognized she needed to do whatever it took to stay in the game. She willfully rode the coattails of louder players and began sneakily speaking into the ear of anyone who would listen, sowing seeds of discontent that would eventually see the alliances that had robbed her of her own crumble. She created temporary partnerships to get further in the game, then sat back as they fell apart. Never intending them to last and knowing she could shrug the blame for them onto somebody else. At the final tribal council, her expansive knowledge of those around her paid off as she expertly toyed with the egos of her jury, offering them the jokes and sympathies they needed for them to award her the $1,000,000 and the title of 'Sole Survivor'.

Sandra’s strategy can largely be surmised as: ‘Anyone but me’. While her true alliances are rare, she supports them until she has to, before deciding to work with anyone she needs to ensure her safety. This survivalist mentality paired with her exceptional ability to understand and manipulate those around her cements Sandra’s as one of this franchise's most innovative winners. And while later returns saw her overconfidence and reputation halt her game much earlier than expected, there's no denying that as long as she can keep a low but effective profile, she'll make it far on The Traitors. Even more, all she needs is one dominant player to listen to her for her winning strategy to take effect, her visibly strong pawns falling until only she remains to cherish her victory. But again, her success relies on Sandra downplaying her previous accolades - not only for her ingenious gameplay, but also the fact that she was the first person EVER to win Survivor twice.

'The Traitors' Season 2 is a True Mother-Off

Audiences saw these legends collide in Survivor's Season 20 Heroes Vs. Villains, an all-star cast of returning players with Sandra and Parvati placed onto the Villains tribe. Coming in, the women knew they had to elevate their previous styles for this group of experienced players; they did just that, with Parvati using the villainous Russel Hantz to enact her own strategic moves and Sandra pledging her temporary allegiance to anyone who needed her vote. Surprisingly, these powerhouses rarely came to direct blows, each focused on the game's more prominent antagonists and even cozying up to one another once there were only three survivors left and Parvati could make her distaste for Russell known. When they went against one another at the final tribal council, it was Sandra's key ability to once again manipulate the emotions of the jury and their anger at Parvati's role in voting them out that awarded Sandra her second win. Their competition was a quiet one with a nasty amount of collateral, and as they enter The Traitors, it's clear that no matter if the women decide to work with or against one another, their inclusion in this season spells chaos for everyone around them.

Reality competition shows can too often fall into melodramatic upset, each person trying to manufacture drama or having such a steep lack of understanding that their floundering strategy creates a thoroughly un-riveting season. While the other competitors can't be spoken for, this next season of The Traitors has set itself up beautifully to be a pulse-pounding display of manipulation by casting Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow. As they enter an arena together yet again, it's clear that these savvy tacticians will be using their knowledge of strategy and one another to its fullest potential. But whether they decide to combine their powers to decimate the competition or will once again find themselves at either end of a power struggle, one thing is clear: these Survivor winners are willing to do whatever it takes to snatch another crown - and they're ready to take down anyone it takes to do it.

The Traitors is available for streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

