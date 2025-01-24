They may have walked into the Werk Room purse first, but now they're walking out of the castle purse first. Coming into the game, Bob the Drag Queen had a reputation among RuPaul's Drag Race fans as the beloved loud-mouth winner who has never shied away from speaking their mind. Just watch an episode of their podcast with Monet X Change. Savagery. They'll drag you. In a room full of reality personalities on The Traitors, Bob portrayed the Bob we know and love. But once the title of traitor was bestowed upon them, their game was amplified to a level that didn't have an off switch. They maintained their boisterous personality, but speaking out in every situation and planting seeds into the ground sealed Bob's fate in the game.

The moment they mentioned that one of the three new players must be a traitor, fellow traitor Boston Rob Mariano's ears perked up, and it was every Bob or Rob for themselves. As one of the greatest strategic masterminds in reality competition, Boston Rob ensured a bit more safety by turning the target toward Bob. He rallied the troops in a persuasive way that pinned Bob the Drag Queen against the wall.

Bob and Rob Were on Different Pages