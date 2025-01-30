The Traitors Season 3 has been full of dramatic twists, turns, tears, and betrayal. After some of the messiest gameplay ever, one Survivor alum has stood out from the rest—and it is not Boston Rob. Carolyn Wiger has stood out among the other Reality TV stars because of her ability to stay under the radar and be a good traitor. Carolyn Wiger can win The Traitors Season 3.

The Traitors has seen iconic Survivor players come into the game before, with Cirie Fields winning the first season. Legends Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine duked it out in Season 2. Now, in Season 3, Survivor players are as common as the cast members from Bravo. However, one thing separates players like Tony Vlachos and Parvati Shallow from Carolyn Wiger. Carolyn is a Survivor player from the new era, having played Season 44 and losing badly. Despite strong social bonds, she lost Survivor with no votes because the jury did not think social gameplay outweighed strategy. However, The Traitors relies on social gaming. Even though social gaming caused Carolyn's Survivor loss, it is a perfect fit for The Traitors.

Carolyn Wiger Is the Only Traitor To Change Their Gameplay

Image via Peacock

Carolyn was tapped as a traitor along with Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, and later Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano. Carolyn Wiger is the only one reading the house correctly despite the other traitors being brilliant gamers and talented performers. Carolyn tends to take a backseat in the turret because, with four traitors, it is clear that there are too many chefs in the kitchen. Carolyn's ideas on who they should kill make sense and offer the most confusion and protection for the other traitors and herself. However, her fellow traitors never listen to her ideas. Carolyn is the only traitor who is adapting to The Traitors format. Bob the Drag Queen's performance was as bold as their time on RuPaul's Drag Race which drew too much attention, Danielle is playing the game like it is Big Brother by trying to think too far ahead, and Boston Rob is attempting to cause infighting like Survivor which is only sewing doubt in his loyalty.

The other traitors have been single-minded, and each wanted all the control, which led to the first traitor-on-traitor betrayal. Boston Rob went after Bob the Drag Queen in the fourth episode, successfully getting them out but also putting a target on himself. Wes Bergmann from The Challenge picked up on Rob's actions and quickly spread them to the rest of the house. Danielle also had her name thrown around after exaggerated emotions confused the faithfuls. Specifically, Danielle gives Dolores Catania from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur a chance at an immunity shield rather than giving it to herself, telling the rest of the house that she felt safe. Carolyn Wiger has changed her gameplay to fit The Traitors, while her fellow remaining traitors have become suspicious due to their poor choices.

None of the Faithfuls on 'The Traitors' Suspects Carolyn