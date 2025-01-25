Accusations about the identities of the Traitors have been flying since the start of The Traitors Season 3. While most of them have landed on the wrong people, the Faithfuls have finally begun to find their footing in the murderous reality competition show, managing to banish their first Traitor, Bob the Drag Queen, in last week’s episode. But what’s also been flying in the Scottish castle is insults, as some of the reality TV stars of the Season 3 cast seem to have forgotten they’re on camera. There have already been several instances in which unnecessary comments, personal attacks, and downright bullying have taken the place of actual strategy this season, and the overall tone of The Traitors Season 3 has suffered because of it.

One of the most significant instances of bullying to occur in The Traitors Season 3 so far was in Episode 3 when Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette and retired professional wrestler Nikki Garcia – both of whom belong to the “Bambi Alliance” – pretended to console Survivor’s Carolyn Wiger after she expressed that she was feeling overwhelmed with the game. Bob Harper of The Biggest Loser joined the group just before Gabby told Carolyn, “We have your back.” The trio then walked off together, leaving Carolyn alone to speak with fellow Survivor alum Jeremy Collins. Immediately after leaving the room – and before fully leaving Carolyn’s earshot – Bob said to the Bambis “She’s a bag of nuts” and “She’s batshit” to which Nikki replied, “Yeah, she’s so confused.” The three of them then proceeded to giggle over the very idea that Carolyn could possibly be a traitor.

Image via Peacock

Carolyn has been vocal throughout the season about feeling like an outcast and being consistently underestimated both in the game and in life, which made this mean-spirited interaction even harder to watch. It’s one thing to talk strategy and question if someone’s behavior is suspicious in a murder mystery game, it’s another to intentionally insult their character. Perhaps if Bob and the Bambis were discussing strategy instead of making hurtful comments, they’d realize that Carolyn is indeed one of the original Traitors this season – and she’s doing an impressive job of it so far.

‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Has Been Overflowing With Rude Remarks