After a few weeks of fan theories and gossip, Peacock has released the official Season 3 cast of their hit reality series, The Traitors. This murder mystery game series is the US version of its British predecessor and became a major success in its second season thanks to the engaging dynamic of the Season 2 cast of the reality series. The show became a pop culture phenomenon primarily thanks to Phaedra Parks. Viewers fell in love with her southern belle attitude and sharp Real Housewives wit, as well as her flirtatious friendship with The Challenge’s CT Tamburello. As a Traitor, Phaedra played a nearly flawless game that was ultimately sabotaged by Dan Gheesling, who threw suspicion her way as a desperate ploy to not get banished.

The ending of Season 2 was also very controversial, pitting gamer fans versus Bravo fans. The latter felt that what happened to Mercedes “MJ” Javid in the final banishment circle was unfair, and that it was wrong of CT and Trishelle Cannatella to oust her in those final moments. The viewers with an understanding of how gamers like CT and Trishelle play. Gamers strategize their way to the end of the game, regardless of emotional ties. Overall, the season was incredibly fun to watch for viewers of all kinds, with a mish-mash cast of stars that even included a British Parliamentarian. Since the Season 2 reunion, fans have been chomping at the bit for details on the new cast. Peacock has answered those fan pleas, and we now know who the players are in the upcoming season. With the ever so dastardly Alan Cumming returning as the series host, meet the Traitors and Faithfuls of Season 3.

22 Bob Harper

'The Biggest Loser'

Bob Harper is a former host of The Biggest Loser, a series dedicated to getting people to lose weight with occasionally dubious tactics. It will be interesting to see Bob in this environment. Hopefully, viewers will get to see a whole new side of him.

21 Bob The Drag Queen

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and 'We're Here'

Bob the Drag Queen is everything. As the Season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob is known for her quick wit and generally being the funniest person in the room. It’d be great to see Bob play as a Traitor.

20 Britney Haynes

'Big Brother'

Another Big Brother alum, Brittany Haynes, should know a thing or two about strategy after playing the game in three separate seasons. Hopefully, she’ll fare better than her fellow Big Brother alum, Dan Gheesling. She previously spoke on her desire to compete on the Peacock series.

19 Carolyn Wiger

'Survivor'

Caroline Weiger was a contestant on Survivor 44. She made it all the way to the finale but was ultimately beaten by Yamil ‘Yam’ Arocho.

18 Chanel Ayan

'The Real Housewives of Dubai'

Model and Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan will be gracing season three with her glamorous presence.

17 Chrishell Stause '

Selling Sunset'

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause should definitely tap into her real estate bag of tricks to get people sold on an alliance with her. Unless she’s a Traitor, of course.

16 Ciara Miller

'Summer House'

Ciara Miller is another model who will be gracing Season 3 with her presence, The newly minted Victoria’s Secret Angel was very focused on progressing her career during the most recent season of Summer House, and that kind of focus could help her in this game.

15 Danielle Reyes

'Big Brother'

Danielle Reyes was a runner-up on Season 3 of Big Brother, and was a strategic force. Her ability to think strategically could work for her or against her on The Traitors, but there is potential to be thrown off, thanks to her tense history with Britney Haynes.

14 Dolores Catania

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Dolores Catania is coming into this game from RHONJ. Because of her Jersey Housewives background, she might be a force to be reckoned with in the castle. Catania is infamously known as being neutral, often called the Switzerland of the Garden State group. That trait may fare well for her on The Traitors as she can skate under the radar.

13 Dorinda Medley

'The Real Housewives of New York City'

12

Dorinda Medley being in Season 3 is one thing the majority of Housewives fans can all agree on. In fact, Dorinda’s name was on many player wishlists. She’s bound to provide some excellent entertainment with her drinking antics and her continued insistence that she's "on pause" with RHONY. Medley has been on two iterations of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip, which can be streamed on Peacock.

11 Dylan Efron

'Down to Earth with Zac Efron'

Dylan Efron is the younger brother of Zac Efron, and he joined him for his series called Down to Earth with Zac Efron, where he travels the world exploring healthy living lifestyles.

10 Gabby Windey

'The Bachelorette'

Gabby Windey is a former Co-Bachelorette from The Bachelorette Season 26, sharing the title with Rachel Recchia. She ended her season engaged to Erich Schwer, but their relationship ended shortly after.

9 Jeremy Collins

'Survivor'

Jeremy Collins is a Survivor winner, so he is certainly going to be a force to be reckoned with. He won the season of Survivor: Cambodia. He seems like he’ll be the person everyone will want as a team partner for the physical challenges.

8 Lord Ivar Mountbatten

British Royal

Who could have ever imagined a British Royal participating in a game like this? Season 3 is going to answer that question as Lord Ivar Mountbatten joins this season of The Traitors. Lord Mountbatten is the first openly gay member of the Royal Family.

7 Nikki Garcia

Professional Wrestler

Nikki Garcia is a former WWE wrestler. She was a personality in the WWE roster from 2007 to 2023 with the wrestling name of Nikki Bella. Her WWE background will certainly be helpful in dealing with physical challenges.

6 Rob Mariano

'Survivor' and 'Deal or No Deal Island'

Another major threat in this cast is Rob Mariano. He's considered a Survivor master, and he has recently made his mark on Deal or No Deal Island. He’d definitely make an excellent Traitor, as he is a master of psychological gameplay.

5 Robyn Dixon

'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Robyn Dixon is no longer on RHOP, which worked in her favor by getting cast on The Traitors. It will be interesting to see the approach she’s going to take to the game. Robyn didn’t have the thickest skin in the last season of RHOP, and was fired after eight seasons as a full-time housewife. She needs to toughen up to survive on The Traitors.

4 Sam Asghari

Actor and Model

Actor and Model Sam Asghari is also well known for being the ex-husband of pop star Britney Spears, but he’s also an actor who is currently starring on the series Lioness. His marriage and divorce will probably be a hot topic in the castle, as well as Spears' alleged declining mental state. Talking openly about his experiences may keep him in the game longer to continue gauging his competitors' interests.

3 Tom Sandoval

'Vanderpump Rules'

Tom Sandoval, regardless of his status as a Faithful or a Traitor, will be the villain this season. Vanderpump Rules viewers are tired of his attempt to get sympathy following the fallout of Scandoval. It’s easy to see him getting banished early on in the game.