This past week on the latest episode of The Traitors, Ciara Miller was banished from the roundtable and left the game in dramatic fashion. Miller exited the castle as a faithful, but her support for Boston Rob before he was voted out raised suspicions, who was revealed to be a traitor. It also didn't help that Miller was a suspect in the "coffin theory," when she was accused of placing herself inside a casket as a traitor, leading many of her cast mates to remain skeptical of her until her final day on the show. However, following her elimination from the game, Miller provided her thoughts on several moments throughout her time on the show, but also blasted her fellow castle mate, Danielle Reyes, for her gameplay as a traitor.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Miller described her issues with Reyes and outlined her reaction to discovering she was a traitor. "I was kind of disgusted that she was a traitor. I just didn't respect her gameplay." Miller also claimed there were other moments with Reyes being confrontational, which were not televised during the competition series. "There were some off-camera swearing on kids, grandkids or whatever, and I just didn't feel like the stakes were that high." Miller explained that although she doesn't play many game shows for a living, she still found Reyes' behavior to be ridiculous. As Season 3 of The Traitors has progressed, it has become evident that contestants who have competed on programs such as Survivor or Big Brother are no stranger to lying or manipulating others to stay in the game, where somebody like Miller was not accustomed to the high-level gameplay and amount of betrayal that would be displayed.

Ciara Miller Continues to Share her Frustration with Danielle Reyes