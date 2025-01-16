Dorinda Medley, best known for her memorable moments on The Real Housewives of New York City, recently admitted she had no idea who fellow The Traitors contestant Sam Asghari was, or that he was once married to pop icon Britney Spears when they filmed the Peacock reality competition in Scotland.

As per PEOPLE, Medley, who appeared on The Traitors Season 3, opened up about her experience during a guest spot on The Julia Cunningham Show on SiriusXM. Just to set up some context — her time on the show was brief; she was the first contestant “murdered” by the traitors in Episode 2, which meant her game ended before she could fully bond with all the contestants. But even in her short stay at the Scottish castle, Medley formed unique connections, including with Asghari.

During the interview, Medley revealed that she was clueless about the details of Asghari’s personal life. At one point, she even found herself giving him unsolicited advice about going through a divorce. However, then fellow Traitors contestant and Big Brother alum Britney Haynes finally told her, "Dorinda, that is Britney Spears' ex.” Dorinda then went on to express her sentiments about the whole situation, lightheartedly, in the following words:

“Swear to God, it’s true. Cross my heart. I had no idea who Sam was. You know, I'm sort of one of these people that kind of, I'm very good at being in this world and very good at being not in this world and I think that's how I've kept my sanity all these years. I was mothering him 'cause that's what I naturally do.”

Medley Said That Asghari Didn’t Reveal Much About His Divorce Though

Medley went on to add that she’s the kind of person who loves to “cook for people, take care of them, work them through their problems.” However, despite her natural giving demeanor, Medley confirmed that Asghari didn’t reveal much about his and Britney Spears’ divorce. She went on to add that I asked him questions like “Are you heartbroken?” and I was like, “Oh my God, you're young. You'll meet someone again. I'm sure she was great.” She hilariously mentioned that Haynes, who was observing all this, was like, “What is wrong with you?”

Considering Medley’s take-charge attitude and nurturing disposition on RHONY, It’s clear that her perspective on the game was undeniably entertaining. However, her stint on The Traitors was unfortunately short-lived. New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 stream on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. The previous seasons of the show are available to stream on the same platform.