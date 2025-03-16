No longer is Dylan Efron just Zac Efron’s kid brother. He’s a reality show winner! Dylan Efron was a relatively unknown presence before appearing on Season 3 of The Traitors. Now, he is the favorite from the Efron household. After becoming a social media explosion, a source of endless memes, and the most unifying character in The Traitors cast, Dylan has skyrocketed to superstardom. And now, the world is his oyster.

He’s been the source of editorial shoots and stories. He’s in demand. Should he want to explore the world of reality TV again, the fans would love to see it. With an inviting and beaming smile, Dylan has made fans believe he's one of their closest friends. And we've never met the kid! 2025 is the year of Dylan Efron. And we're not even close to the end of 2025.

How Dylan Efron Became the Star of 'The Traitors'