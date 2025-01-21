Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Traitors.'The Traitors is known for hosting big names in reality TV in the Scottish Highlands, as they partake in a thrilling game of murder, strategy, and deceit. Season 3 is no different, with well-known reality stars like Bob the Drag Queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor legend “Boston” Rob Mariano, and Danielle Reyes of Big Brother as part of this season’s cast. But there are also those players who are less widely known in the reality TV sphere.

Dylan Efron, primarily known for being Zac Efron’s younger brother, came into The Traitors Season 3 as an underdog — that is, without the experience of playing a strategic game of deception like the Survivor and Big Brother players or really any reality TV experience at all. As such, he took an under-the-radar approach coming into the game and was one of the few contestants who actually wanted to be selected by host Alan Cumming as a Faithful. His wish was granted as Alan danced by in Episode 1, leaving Dylan’s shoulder untouched, and he has been proving himself to be surprisingly good at the murder mystery game ever since.

Dylan Efron’s Charm Has Already Earned Him Allies in ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

Image via Peacock

Dylan is well-liked among his castmates on The Traitors, and he’s been utilizing his charming and approachable demeanor to make allies — something that has benefited him already. In Episode 2, Big Brother’s Derrick Levasseur joined the game with the power to gift a shield to a player of his choice. Despite already having a good relationship with Danielle stemming from outside the game, Derrick chose to secretly gift his shield to Dylan, who the Big Brother alum deemed as seemingly trustworthy and someone he may want to work with in the future.

In addition to making allies, Dylan has started to find his strategic stride, proving he’s more than just the likable underdog, but also one of the more intuitive players in the Scottish Castle. After the first Faithful, Wells Adams, was mistakenly banished, Dylan immediately sensed that Bob the Drag Queen might be a Traitor. While his castmates were reluctant to believe him — with some flat out dismissing the claim altogether — the viewers at home, of course, knew that he was right.

Dylan Was Among the First of the Faithfuls To Accurately Pinpoint a Traitor