The Traitors has exposed a potentially losing game. Everyone wants to play the titular role when they enter the castle, but when fear and paranoia overcome the goal of defeating the Faithfuls, it's a dangerous game. Boston Rob Mariano set the tone when he set his sights on fellow Traitor Bob the Drag Queen. With Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes shocked and infuriated that Boston Rob took down Bob the Drag Queen, they knew they could be next. How can you trust someone who turns on the team? Boston Rob sees being a Traitor as a solo game. The women did not. Until they realized their futures were in trouble.

Since Cirie Fields won the game as a traitor, every Traitor desires a solo victory. Unfortunately, it’s a losing strategy that gives more power to the Faithful. With strategic masterminds wearing the cloaks this season, they’re having a hard time putting the success of their previous shows aside, and it might end up being the downfall.

Traitors Must Stop Hunting Traitors