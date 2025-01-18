The Traitors Season 3 star Jeremy Collins is opening up about the reality show’s shocking banishment twist and what it means for the rest of the game. Collins weighed in on the January 16, 2025, episode of The Traitors Season 3 and talked about contestant Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano’s decision to banish fellow Traitor Bob the Drag Queen. Collins believes that this shocking move might have jeopardized Boston Rob’s standing because people are now starting to suspect that he’s one of the Traitors as well.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly after his elimination, Collins shared that Mariano is “skating on the ice” after he turned on Bob the Drag Queen. In Episode 4, Boston Rob fueled suspicion against Bob the Drag Queen during the Roundtable. This led to Bob the Drag Queen’s banishment and made them the first Traitor to be voted out. While the move temporarily gained Rob favor with the Faithfuls, contestant Wes Bergmann was quick to ask questions. Mariano’s strategy eventually backfired and led to the group believing that he was a Traitor.

Now, according to Collins, if Mariano had agreed to form an alliance with him, he would have defended him in the situation. “You should have worked with me, and this wouldn’t be happening right now,” claimed Collins while addressing his former fellow contestant. He believes that Boston Rob’s controversial move has left him in the dust with both the Traitors and the Faithfuls.

Collins Admits He Made a Mistake During the Elimination

Close

Collins was part of the Faithfuls and was eliminated through murder by the Traitors before the Roundtable banishment took place. The Traitors – Boston Rob, Bob the Drag Queen, Danielle Reyes, and Carolyn Wiger – selected Collins alongside Nikki Bella and Ciara Miller as their potential targets. The three contestants were then placed in coffins and given a chance to plead their case to remain in the game.

During this, Collins went out on a limb and offered to help the Traitors if they spared him. While speaking to US Weekly, the three-time Survivor competitor confessed that he knew that he was going to be eliminated. In his exact words: “As soon as I said it, I’m like, ‘Damn, I shouldn’t have said that.” Collins explained that the statement could have made him appear untrustworthy to both groups. He thinks that even if he had survived the elimination, he would have struggled to gain everyone’s trust back.

While expressing a few regrets during his time on the reality competition series, Collins admitted that he should have stuck to his early strategy of listening more than speaking. The reality star shared that he used the same approach on Survivor and formed alliances individually, rather than engaging in group dynamics. “I think I just talked too much, that's all,” added Collins. Despite everything, Collins shared that he enjoyed watching Mariano’s betrayal of Bob the Drag Queen, even if he didn’t agree with the decision.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 are released on Peacock every Thursday.