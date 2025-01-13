As a fan of reality television I am lucky to have so many icons filling this genre today. Almost every season of the medium's biggest shows offers some new person to fall in love with. Characters who go beyond simple entertainment and become someone that I want to keep watching after the finale has aired. It's always great to see these kinds of stars be appreciated, and nowhere does that happen more than on Marc Pos' The Traitors. This intense game of intrigue has become a hub of reality royalty. Each season brings together the stars of some of today's biggest shows. It has become another platform for not only the well-known competitors but for the lesser-known as well, with the series making sure to incorporate competitors who don't always receive the attention they should — and it really, really outdid itself this season.

With the knowledge that its titular group of traitors would receive ample screentime and (sometimes, if they do well) love from the audience, the program decided to select three people who've never really received their reality TV due. Players who are exceptional both onscreen and off yet are rarely ever discussed for the reality tv legends that they are. This kind of acclaim was long overdue, and I'll be honest: seeing The Traitors premiere finally give Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, and Carolyn Wiger the appreciation they deserve made me cry.

These Reality TV Stars Deserve Better!

The Traitors is a series dedicated to amplifying reality television's best characters, and it couldn't have done better this season with who it chose as its traitors. Though new reality watchers may not know that. Well, that may not be so true for fans of RuPaul's Drag Race which enjoys celebrating its season 8 winner, Bob the Drag Queen. The performer stunned on the series and used this fame to not only create a hit podcast but start their own nonprofit uplifting minority members of the LGBTQ+ community. Sadly, being from an LGBTQ+ show means the star has never received much mainstream media attention, despite the competitor being almost as renowned as Danielle Reyes.

This historic Big Brother competitor is considered one of the series' very best, with her turn on its third season being considered a masterclass in manipulation that not only popularized key strategies still utilized by players today but served as an inspiration to the many other players of color who were inspired by her precedent. They are true marvels of reality television, so it's no wonder why they were chosen right alongside one of Survivor's most popular players ever: the hilariously quirky, dangerously strategic Carolyn Wiger. Despite making it to the final three of her season and orchestrating some of the installment's most shocking moments, she's never received that much respect from fans, who tend to focus more on how "weird" she is rather than all that she brought to the game.

'The Traitors' Gave These Three the Legend Status They Deserve