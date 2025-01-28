It seems that there is a pattern going on throughout The Traitors, and fans are not the only ones frustrated with what is happening. Robyn Dixon, from The Real Housewives of Potomac, is sick of seeing anyone involved in the Housewives franchise banished from the castle before any of the other players.

Robyn Dixon ultimately met her fate when the players decided she would be the one murdered in Episode 5. This means there is one Housewife left to play the game: Dolores Catania. Alongside Robyn, Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan have both been eliminated, leaving Robyn frustrated and tired of the Housewives constantly having targets on their backs.

Robyn Dixon Wants to Stop The Housewives from Being Easy Targets

Image via Peacock

During an exclusive interview with The Daily Dish, Robyn explained that she did not expect to be such a popular target when the game had first started. She was under the impression that everyone would act fairly, and she definitely had another thing coming once she realized the Traitors were gunning for the Housewives.

"I was not expecting to have the target on our backs like we did. But once that started happening, I was like, 'OK, I see what's happening here.'" Robyn then admitted to entering the game as naive for expecting a bunch of competitive players to focus more on having a joyful experience, rather than playing to win. Although Robyn learned the strategy to ban the Housewives from the castle, she could not understand why. However, she did feel a sense of power compared to others, simply because she was a Housewife.

"I kind of took it as a compliment. They are clearly putting us on a different level than what they are, or something. Because you all have the numbers, as well, so why are we just focusing on the Housewives?" Robyn then stated that her own murder was a bit "underwhelming" to watch. She also commented on Carolyn Wiger, and how she was not on board with banishing the Housewives. Robyn hopes that Carolyn will find her voice and speak about this odd strategy, and put an end to it. "Hopefully, they realize, 'OK, we're lame, and let's not be so lame and murder the fourth Housewife,' I just hope that they're over it. And so maybe, Dolores actually has a chance, because their lame strategy is getting old." Robyn is rooting for Dolores to put an end to the Housewife murders, and she hopes this lame strategy is not used anymore.