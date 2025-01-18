The Traitors is that game that everyone wants to play. Here in the States, the only way you can earn a trip to the stunning castle in the highlands of Scotland is to be a reality star. Or have a famous family. Nevertheless, many of the reality gamers who get the invitation are eager to play, and play as the titular role. Such was the case of Tony Vlachos. Let it be known, Tony Vlachos is one of the greatest Survivor players ever. He is only one of two individuals who have two wins under their belt.

Going into The Traitors, Tony Vlachos was going to be a massive threat, no matter what role he was given. As much as he wanted to play as a Traitor, it would have been impossible. So, as a Faithful, he stuck true to an alliance built upon the common thread of playing Survivor. However, one crucial mistake he had made was his inability to maintain his alliance. For Survivor fans, this came as a complete shock as it was one of his many attributes that led to his two victories. But this isn't Survivor. You have to do more than outwit, outplay, and outlast. Tony forgot that his perceived allies might contain a Traitor who was eager to out-deceive.

Tony Vlachos Underestimated His Fellow 'Survivor's

Image via Peacock

There is a common trend on The Traitors in America. Unite with the like. The Housewives flock to their fellow Bravolebrity family. The gamers from Survivor and Big Brother align with a common goal in mind. Sure, there may be an unsaid bond that brings them together, but like Survivor, you must ensure that your alliance is just that. Everyone must be on the same page. Especially when there are votes involved. So, when Tony Vlachos told Dalton Ross about his decision not to talk to "Boston Rob" Mariano, it was his fatal flaw. He said, "I didn't have no information to give Rob, so what am I going to go say, 'Hey Rob, how you doing today? How's the weather? How's your hat fitting on your head today?' I'm not going to do all that." It's an interesting take because during Tony's multiple seasons on Survivor, it was part of his success to be chummy with his allies. And the individuals he was about to backstab. When the target was put on Tony's back, there was no way out of it. In a game of "anybody but me," a strategy devised brilliantly by his fellow two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, Tony just didn't have that name ready to go.

To set the scene, at the start of the game, Tony Vlachos was one of three Survivors entering the castle. He knew Jeremy Collins and had a dicey history with him on Survivor: Winners at War. And, even though she didn't think they knew who she was, Tony did know Carolyn Wiger, and was willing to bring her into the circle. Then, the twist of Boston Rob emerged. At first, he didn't enter the game, but his banishment was a benefit as Boston Rob eventually came in as a Traitor. A real game slueth could have seen that twist coming a mile away. Whether he knew the game or not, Tony certainly should have seen the red flags flapping in the wind.

Nevertheless, part of Rob's advantage was the ability to curry favor and give a player a shield for safety. He gave it to Tony. The deal was done. One party thought it was an unspoken agreement to have one another's back. The other knew it was just part of the game, and he would have to decide whether it was better for his game to side with a friend or with a fellow Traitor. Rob chose the latter.

Tony Should Have Utilized His Success From 'Survivor'