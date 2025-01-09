The 2020s have been a strong decade for all things reality television, whether it's high-tension scandals, the explosion of dating games, or the return of major franchises. However, there's simply been no rise to the top quite as exciting as The Traitors, with the brand-new reality format shooting to the highest reaches of all our watchlists.

Following twenty exciting names as they travel to the Scottish highlands to embark on an intense game of deception, The Traitors has captured the attention of the world over, with the UK version grounding its content in the desperate dreams of everyday folk and the US version turning up the drama dial by putting some of reality TV's fieriest characters in the game. With the third installment of the UK version already off to a flying start in 2025, eyes turn to the US. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch The Traitors Season 3.

When is 'The Traitors' Season 3 Coming Out?

Officially, you can catch the premiere of The Traitors Season 3 on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 9/8c. This date offers plenty of exciting new content for TV fans, with Max's new drama series The Pitt, Prime Video's exciting new show On Call, Netflix's enticing new series American Primeval, and plenty more also released on this date.

Where Can You Stream 'The Traitors' Season 3?

Image via Peacock

As is expected, on the aforementioned date you'll be able to stream The Traitors Season 3 premiere officially on Peacock, with the series the streamer's most exciting reality series. Currently, you can catch all episodes of the previous two seasons in the castle on the platform, via the link below.

Watch on Peacock

That's not all, as lovers of this high-octane game of deception will have the chance to catch not one, not two, but the first three episodes all on the same premiere night, with subsequent episodes then released weekly. For those without a subscription who will need one in time for the return to the Scottish highlands, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $7.99 per month/ $79.99 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $13.99 a month / $139.99 a year

Can You Watch 'The Traitors' Season 3 Without Peacock?

Image via Peacock

Sadly, Peacock is the only place to stream every second of the brand-new season of the world's hottest reality series. However, if you're a fan of more conventional viewing, fear not, as NBC will play host to the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 on January 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch 'The Traitors' Season 3 Trailer

On December 18, 2024, the official trailer for The Traitors Season 3 was released and is available to watch above. Alan Cumming's charming demeanor is back as the gracious host of this devious game, inviting one and all to come and witness the madness unfold. The tensions seem higher than ever in Season 3, which will come as no surprise given the explosive set of celebrity personalities set to enter the castle, with a first glimpse at each offered in the trailer. The full cast list for Season 3 includes The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper, Bob the Drag Queen, Big Brother's Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes; Survivor's Carloyn Wiger, Rob Marino, Tony Vlachos, and Jeremy Collins; The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Summer House's Ciara Miller, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, The Real Housewives of New York's Dorinda Medley, Zac Efron’s younger brother, producer Dylan Efron, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, Britney Spears’s ex-husband, model and actor Sam Asghari, The Bachelor franchise's Gabby Windey and Wells Adams; The Real Housewives of Potomac's Robyn Dixon, and last but by no means least, the ever-controversial Tom Sandoval. An official synopsis for The Traitors Season 3 reads:

"The Emmy award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Traitors' Season 3?

Image via Peacock

Although there are still plenty of secrets kept hidden from us, it's still possible to put together a rudimentary episode schedule for Season 3 so you can plan your calendar around the fastest-growing reality series on the planet.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 TBC Thursday, January 9, 2025 2 TBC Thursday, January 9, 2025 3 TBC Thursday, January 9, 2025 4 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 5 TBC Thursday, January 23, 2025 6 TBC Thursday, January 30, 2025 7 TBC Thursday, February 6, 2025 8 TBC Thursday, February 13, 2025 9 TBC Thursday, February 20, 2025 10 TBC Thursday, February 27, 2025 11 TBC Thursday, March 6, 2025 12 TBC Thursday, March 6, 2025