The Traitors have been renewed for two more seasons! The popular reality competition has been renewed for Season 4 and 5 even before the release of The Traitors Season 3. Fans of the show can rejoice as host Alan Cumming is set to return for both installments.

The news of the renewal comes just as the shooting wrapped for The Traitors Season 3. The Peacock show has soared in popularity, with season 2 picking up a slew of Emmy Nominations — for outstanding directing for a reality series, outstanding reality competition program, and outstanding cinematography for a reality series. The Traitors Season 1 also won an Emmy for outstanding casting for a reality program.

The show’s host, Cumming has also picked up a nomination for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for The Traitors Season 2. Cumming also revealed on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast that he’s been thoroughly enjoying the “outlandish” version of himself that he gets to play on the show. He also hopes that his wardrobe in the coveted reality TV competition will provide fans with some fashion inspiration.

The cast for The Traitors Season 3 was announced on June 5, 2024, on the official Peacock YouTube channel. The announcement had host Alan Cumming reading a “distinguished roster” of famous reality TV faces as well as some wilder entries who are set to star in the third installment of the popular reality competition show.

Considering the fact that the series has won awards for its brilliant cast before, it’s no surprise that The Traitors Season 3 is poised to have a unique mix of contestants too. The lineup for the upcoming season includes Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron, and Wells Adams from Bachelor in Paradise, to name a few, among others, and they're all set to the Scottish Highlands to participate in the coveted reality TV competition.

As far as the details for the newly announced seasons, everything about them is under wraps for now, and it's safe to say that it will be for the next year or so. The Traitors Season 3, on the other hand, is set to premiere in early 2025 with 21 new contestants. The first two seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock! Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

