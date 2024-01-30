The Big Picture Peacock's murder mystery competition series, The Traitors, is the most-viewed unscripted series across all streaming platforms.

Season 2 of The Traitors has gained popularity, with a 75% increase in viewership compared to Season 1.

The Traitors and other reality competition shows like Survivor and Big Brother provide a captivating glimpse into human behavior and psychological games.

Peacock recently shared that its murder mystery competition series, The Traitors, has clinched the No. 1 spot as the unscripted series viewed the most across all streaming platforms. According to Nielson, “The reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, also ranked as the No. 9 streaming original series for overall minutes viewed in its first full week on the platform.” The all-star reality cast has also proven to be a major boom for the series, with viewership up 75% in comparison to season 1. Peacock has grown in popularity in recent years, with more original content on the rise, as well as coverage of professional sports. The streamer shared, “Peacock recently drew an average audience of 23 million for the Jan. 13 AFC Wild Card game and, in the process, set a record with 30% of all Internet use being used to watch the game.” The Traitors, alongside Peacock’s new scripted series Ted, have made history for the NBCUniversal streaming service, with both titles holding the No. 9 and No. 5 spots for most streamed original series in its first 13 days. The Traitors has gained much critical acclaim. The series recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program for the first season.

Season 2 of The Traitors has taken the internet by storm. Bravo, sports, Big Brother, Survivor, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and other fans now share their love of this show in common. Bravo fan accounts have had a field day with the Housewives featured on the show in season two. Larsa Pippen’s approach to the game surprised a lot of people with her straightforward accusations and strong stances that ultimately led to her being banished early on in the game. And then, of course, there’s Phaedra Parks. Phaedra has, so far, been playing an excellent game as one of the Traitors in the castle. She’s managed to fly under the radar of every single Faithful in the castle so far, and many are rooting for her to take everything to the end of the game. An attempt to throw her under the bus by fellow traitors Parvati Shallow and Dan Gheesling proved to be a grave mistake, as Phaedra put both of them in their places swiftly and proficiently. The show is insanely entertaining, and its cross-over appeal is something worth examining. What is it that makes a series like The Traitors so engaging for people from all walks of life?

There's an Emotional Effect of Being on 'The Traitors'

The Traitors may have a fun energy thanks to its murder-mystery vibe, but that fun energy does not take away any of the tension from the gameplay. In fact, one could argue that the “murder” and “banishment” aspect of the game is what amp up its intensity. The players know that no one is legitimately being murdered, so why do their responses become so emotionally charged as the series progresses? After all, no one is being killed or legitimately banished from society, so why the tears? Deontay Wilder, who is a heavyweight boxer and former heavyweight champion of the world, notably left the series because of the emotional effects it was having on his psyche. The unjust elimination of Peppermint, followed immediately by Larsa’s banishment, proved to be too much for the gentle giant. The herd mentality of the Faithfuls in the first few episodes was courtesy of the chaos provided by the Traitors. They began acting rashly, following anyone who had a tiny suspicion about someone based on flimsy evidence. At the end of the day, the best players in a game like this have to understand how people think and act accordingly. It’s all about psychologically motivated decision-making and mind games.

Human behavior in isolated situations is fascinating to watch. It’s why shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and The Traitors are so popular. They are, in their own right, socio-psychological experiments done on a large scale. Survivor takes its players out of their daily lives and puts them in survival situations that force the players to trust some and distrust others. Big Brother takes its players out of their daily lives and isolates them in one house with no connection to the outside world, who are then forced to trust some and distrust others. These shows take their players outside the personas they present in their daily lives. Players who are good at psychological games have a clear understanding of how people think, especially in stressful situations. Fans often become enamored by ruthless players, like “Boston” Rob Mariano, who rose to fame thanks to his cutthroat gameplay on the seasons of Survivor he participated in. There’s also the aspect of watching people in real unscripted scenarios. Unlike shows like Real Housewives, there is less need to set up scenes like a lunch confrontation. The game is all that’s needed, as competition brings out the best and worst in people. Viewers of these shows enjoy them because they take away the artifice of daily societal pressure by way of the competition aspect. Morally questionable moves that don’t necessarily break the rules are commonplace in games like these, and watching that kind of drama progress is reflective of the darkest parts of human nature, and that’s something fans see on TV.

