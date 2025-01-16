Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Traitors UK.

It's difficult for the best of us to hide how much we love reality TV. They are guilty pleasures, and sometimes we're ashamed at letting people know that we're obsessed. But do you know one person who isn't embarrassed? Tom Hiddleston, that's who. During an appearance on the best talk show in the world, The Graham Norton Show, Hiddleston was a guest alongside Brie Larson, Billy Porter, Miles Smith and most relevant for this piece, Claudia Winkleman. Winkleman is an institution in the United Kingdom for her television presenting, but in the past few years she has come into her own as the presenter of the UK version of the hit series The Traitors.

Norton's shows tend to film on Thursdays, and this episode aired on Friday, January 10. This is relevant, because Norton brought up to Winkleman the name of one of the contestants in the show, a woman named Linda, who had been nominated by Winkleman as a Traitor. Linda has become a notorious figure and has been memed to all hell thanks to her, quite frankly, abysmal acting and penchant for looking up whenever Winkleman addresses the room and mentions the T word.

However, Hiddleston stunned the audience and Winkleman by immediately talking about how Linda had been saved by another of her fellow Traitors, Armani, who had skilfully deflected the conversation onto someone else in the episode which had aired the night before. Winkleman was astonished and delighted that Hiddleston was a clear fan of the show, and the actor was thrilled to get the chance to discuss it.

What Has Happened in 'The Traitors' Season 3 So Far?

Well, Linda's luck ran out. Despite her protestations that she was a good egg, she was voted out and unmasked as a traitor in the January 15 episode, leaving her fellow remaining Traitor Minah alone. The episode ended on a cliffhanger when Minah was told she had to meet a Faithful face to face and give them an offer of joining her as a Traitor, or being eliminated from the game. Not much of a choice, is it?

The Traitors Season 3 is currently airing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The series is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer for those who have the nous to do so.