There's no doubt that Tom Sandoval was one of the most controversial contestants coming into the third season of The Traitors this year. His public affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss, which put an end to his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, immediately put a target on his back, coming into Ardross Castle in Scotland. Throughout many early episodes of season 3, Sandoval quickly faced hostility from several castmates, some of whom avoided creating an alliance with him. That said, Sandoval survived every banishment and possible opportunity to be "murdered" until the final seven, which ultimately came as a surprise to the 42-year-old himself.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sandoval admitted he was concerned his life on The Traitors would be cut short because of the anger directed at him due to his cheating scandal. "I was worried of that, actually," Sandoval said. "I felt like people might bring that opinion of me into the castle and get me out right away." The Vanderpump Rules alum continued to explain that he had no desire to be a Traitor coming into the game, and wanted to prove to his castmates that he was a valuable player as well as somebody that could be relied upon. "I felt like it was really important to just be nice, open-minded, build bonds with everyone and prove my worth and my value, in a sense of working hard to win missions and mark money for the collective group." Altough Sandoval proved to be one of the most entertaining house guests on season 3 of The Traitors, and even seemed to gain forgiveness from many fans watching the show, some of his castmates were less lenient, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Sandoval's Rocky Relationship with Chrishell Stause