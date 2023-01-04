Peacock has released a new trailer for The Traitors, a new unscripted reality show hosted by Alan Cumming. The series follows a group of participants who must work to get a huge cash prize, unaware that traitors are plotting to steal the money.

The trailer introduces the wild concept of The Traitors, as twenty participants, known as “the faithful,” are forced to live in a medieval castle while fulfilling tasks that’ll eventually give them a prize of 250 thousand dollars. However, three participants are actually “traitors,” tasked with working together behind everyone’s backs to steal the money for themselves. No one can tell who’s a friend or a foe, leading to delicious paranoia.

The trailer also underlines how the backstabbing competition features some familiar faces, as some competitors were chosen from other reality shows. For instance, we have Arie Luyendyk Jr. from The Bachelor, Cirie Fields from Survivor, Cody Calafiore from Big Brother, and Kate Chastain from Below Deck. Other participants are Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

Image via NBC

The trailer also teases some of the challenges the participants must endure for the prize. One nerve-wracking scene sees the competitors locked inside coffins and buried alive, a test of nerves reflecting the whole murder mystery vibe of the unscripted series.

When Is The Traitors Coming to Peacock?

Based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess. The reality show’s first season counts ten one-hour episodes. Commenting on the series release, Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal, said:

“Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series ‘The Traitors’. We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit’.”

All episodes of The Traitors drop on Peacock on January 12. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.