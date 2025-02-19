The Traitors UK Season 3 contestant Elen Wyn is opening up about being diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis. The reality star initially learned of her condition in early 2024. However, she is now choosing to share her journey with the world. Turns out that Elen’s endometriosis has spread to multiple organs including her bowel, bladder, kidney, ovaries, and fallopian tube. As she waits to receive her treatment, she wants to offer support to people facing the same struggle.

The reality star recently took to TikTok and expressed how frustrating it was to keep seeking medical help for a decade while enduring extreme symptoms. While responding to a fan in the comments, Elen shared that she had received her diagnosis after a laparoscopy. She revealed that the doctors found nothing in her MRI, so she had to push for a laparoscopy to get some answers about her condition.

In January 2025, Elen shared a video on Instagram to share that she had actually appeared on The Traitors UK to fund her treatment. The reality star revealed that she is on a waiting list at NHS for surgery. The Welsh translator confessed that the wait can unfortunately go up to four years. However, she expressed her wish to raise awareness about the condition, especially because she believes it is “under-studied” and “underfunded.”

‘The Traitors UK’ Team Is Developing A New Reality Show

The team behind BBC One’s The Traitors UK is currently working on another mystery-based reality series for Channel 4. The upcoming show is titled The Inheritance and will be filmed in a grand English country estate. The Inheritance will feature 12 contestants competing for a massive fortune left behind by a mysterious benefactor known as The Deceased. Unlike The Traitors franchise, The Inheritance will require all the contestants to work together and obtain the money from the inheritance fund.

However, the stakes will rise when the players will have to convince the rest of the group that they alone deserve the fortune. Channel 4’s Head of Reality & Entertainment, Steven Handley recently teased what the fans can expect from the upcoming reality show, as reported by Deadline. According to him, a “British icon” will be playing the role of The Deceased. However, the exact details are being kept under wraps for now.

Steven added that The Inheritance will be a “cocktail of drama, jeopardy and outright mischief.” The executive shared that he couldn’t wait to see how the players will tackle all the challenges, twists, and surprises thrown their way. The Traitors UK producer Tim Harcourt claimed that The Inheritance will be “part Knives Out, part Succession” and will explore the themes of fairness and entitlement. All seasons of The Traitors UK are available to stream on Peacock. A premiere date for The Inheritance has not been announced as of yet.