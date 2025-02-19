The Traitors UK is packed full of twists and turns, from hidden professions to secret relationships. Each season features unexpected reveals peppered throughout each episode, meaning the show is always unpredictable and layered.

Some of these moments are revealed only to the audience, and the cast of the show only find out after the finale, whereas other times they change the trajectory of the game. One thing is for certain, you can never sit comfortably when watching The Traitors UK, as there is always something surprising waiting round the corner. These moments left viewers shocked, and some ultimately affected who won the show.