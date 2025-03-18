The Traitors is more than just grade-A reality TV. It's actually an interesting insight into people's characters, and how they handle moments in which their fight of flight mode needs to be engaged, or when they have to make out a dangerous player among all perceived non-threats. Though The Traitors is actually an elevated game of Mafia, its production value allows for the game to show different sides to every person.

The Traitors in the US consist of reality TV stars, but The Traitors UK consists of unknown players, and while meeting new players is fun, having well-known reality stars in one room, notorious for being strong personalities, brings a wholly different ballgame. These people were sharp and notable in their reality shows, and now must face-off against people like them. I never believed I would relate to some of reality TV's biggest meanies or most prominent personalities, but this show made me realize people are layered and can have things in common even with someone who is their opposite.