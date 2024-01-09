Based originally on the Dutch series De Verraders, the worldwide smash-hit reality show The Traitors found its fame on British soil, with the UK version becoming an instant classic. As with all good reality shows, the format soon hit the rest of the world, with the US version, hosted by Alan Cumming, finding enormous success and almost instantly earning a second season. Set against the backdrop of the gorgeous Scottish highlands, a group of unsuspecting wannabe winners are thrust into a large-scale game of Mafia with the job of figuring out who around them is telling the truth. As murders and banishments continue, one by one, the group is whittled down as the faithful try to weed out the traitors, all in the name of an eye-watering cash prize.

Season 1 of The Traitors US featured a blend of famous and non-famous faces, with Season 2 set to feature exclusively celebrity contestants. So, with the cast now more eye-catching than ever, here is a comprehensive guide to who is entering Ardross Castle this year.

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

Love Island USA

Adored by fans of Love Island USA, Bergie hopes his winning charm can see him make lasting relationships in the castle and edge him as close as possible to that prize fund.

Chris "C.T." Tamburello

The Challenge

Fans of The Challenge will know C.T., a serial winner, for his hard work and dedication, which are crucial to his potential success in The Traitors Season 2.

Dan Gheesling

Big Brother

Dan is no stranger to dominating in a reality TV environment, winner of Big Brother Season 10 and runner-up on Big Brother Season 14, which certainly makes him one of the favorites heading into the castle.

Deontay Wilder

Former WBC Heavyweight Champion

Already a widely acclaimed champion in his own right, having held the WBC Heavyweight belt for five years, Deontay Wilder hopes his experience lasting until the final rounds will see him through The Traitors. Here's hoping he doesn't get knocked out too early.

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

The Challenge

Another contestant from the hit show The Challenge, Johnny, like C.T., will be hoping his skills of graft and determination will translate into cold hard cash in The Traitors Season 2.

Janelle Pierzina

Big Brother

Having appeared on four astonishing seasons of Big Brother, Janelle is anything but a newbie to reality gameshows. As a serial success on the always-challenging Big Brother, surely Janelle has to be a favorite in The Traitors Season 2.

John Bercow

Former British Politician

Former Speaker of the House of Commons and member of the British Parliament John Bercow is perhaps the most surprising addition to this year's Traitors, but will his penchant for bringing order calm the chaos in the castle?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island UK

Alongside Davide Sanclimenti, Ekin-Su won the hearts of the British public and came out on top in Season 8 of Love Island UK. Known for having an endearing blend of fire and friendliness, will Ekin-Su's winning personality help her fight her way to victory in The Traitors?

Kevin Kreider

Bling Empire

Despite being considered the "poor" member of Bling Empire, Kevin Kreider is no stranger to life's finer things. With that in mind, the $250,000 cash prize will be anything but intimidating to him, which may set him on the course for triumph.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

The Real Housewives of Miami

A fan-favorite of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen, the first cast member of Season 2 to be formally announced, will be making Traitors US history when she enters the show with her partner Marcus Jordan. The former basketball star turned fashion entrepreneur hopes his already established alliance will give him the cutting edge heading into the castle. But the question remains: what will happen if the two are forced to turn on each other?

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Dancing With the Stars

Despite his on/off nature, Maksim has been a long-standing pro on Dancing With the Stars, earning himself a large fanbase. With $250,000 up for grabs, will he be able to waltz his way to victory?

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Shahs of Sunset

Never shy from a public fall-out, MJ's time on Shahs of Sunset wasn't without its controversies. Perhaps her tendency to tell it how it is will make her an invaluable asset when it comes to sniffing out the traitors in the room.

Parvati Shallow

Survivor

Parvati, the very definition of resolute, has appeared on three separate incarnations of the grueling reality show Survivor, even managing to come out victorious on Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites. With a keen eye for the prize, Parvati will be one to watch in the castle.

Peter Weber

The Bachelor

First appearing on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Peter Weber became the lead of The Bachelor in Season 24, with his constant, unrelenting charm likely to bewitch the other contestants and get him one step closer to The Traitors prize pot.

Peppermint

RuPaul's Drag Race

Runner-up on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Peppermint is now a fully established star on Broadway, with her extrovert and passionate personality making her a surefire force to be reckoned with on The Traitors Season 2.

Phaedra Parks

Real Housewives of Atlanta

A family woman at heart, to fans of RHOA, Phaedra's biting attitude will be an exciting addition to The Traitors, especially because she tended to exaggerate the truth, a trait that might just come in handy in the castle.

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor

The second and final Survivor veteran on this year's Traitors, Sandra is a former winner of Survivor: Heroes and Villains as well as appearing in four other incarnations of the show. After some time away from the screen, this will be Sandra's return to the bright lights of reality TV.

Shereé Whitfield

Real Housewives of Atlanta

One of the original members of the RHOA cast, Shereé Whitfield, despite taking some breaks, is currently a fan-favorite on the show's ensemble, with her lasting legacy in reality TV sure to give her an advantage in the castle.

Tamra Judge

Real Housewives of OC

An iconic fixture on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge has always proven herself a success when it comes to building bonds, but also never shy from breaking them. These two traits have proven invaluable to past successes on The Traitors, making Tamra a stand-out contender for the prize.

Trishelle Cannatella

The Challenge

Last but by no means least, Trishelle Cannatella's time as a reality star spans over 20 years now, making her one of the favorites heading into The Traitors Season 2. Having proven herself adept at many different challenges, just how hard will the castle environment be for her?

A wall of mystery and deception awaits these famous faces, with the trailer for season 2 available to watch above. The first three episodes will officially arrive on January 12, 2024, on Peacock, with the first season available to stream on the platform right now.

