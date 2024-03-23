The Traitors is an interesting new addition to the reality competition series mix, taking the genre by storm since its inception on Peacock in 2023. Now with two seasons under its belt and a third confirmed, the series, based on the Dutch show De Verraders and similar to the party game mafia, has had an interesting cast both seasons.

Season 1 included a mix of reality TV show stars and average Joes, while season 2 had all known names from other reality shows like Big Brother, Survivor, and the Real Housewives franchise. Along with many clever and perceptive players, there were traitors who clearly weren’t up to the task and faithfuls who were way off with every guess.

The Traitors (US) Release Date January 12, 2023 Cast Alan Cumming , Kate Chastain , Cirie Fields , Arie Luyendyk Jr. Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

10 Shereé Whitfield (Season 2, Faithful)

Status: Murdered Episode 11

Image via Peacock

Shereé Whitfield wasn’t a particularly bad player of the game, poised to become one of the best reality shows of all time. But she didn’t do much throughout the season. She played in the background, never being a target and shielded by her good friend Phaedra Parks. What was most puzzling about Shereé, however, was that she never figured out the whole time that her close friend for decades was a traitor from the beginning. If she knew her friend so well, she should have been able to tell.

It's possible Shereé purposely played a game of blissful ignorance, pretending she didn’t know or not wanting to find out because she knew she would always be protected. Nonetheless, in a game called The Traitors, fans hoped for more game play and less hiding in the background.

9 Dan Gheesling (Season 1, Traitor)

Status: Banished Episode 6

Image via Peacock

It’s painful for fans of Big Brother to hear that Dan Gheesling was one of the worst players, but the Big Brother legend had a massive opportunity by being tagged a traitor and squandered it. He tried to play the game like Big Brother, but with a shorter timeline and less scheming, that strategy didn’t work with this game. He was instantly identified as someone who was quiet, indecisive, and never shared his opinions. That immediately made people wonder if he was hiding something, particularly others like Janelle Pierzina who knew him from Big Brother.

Dan needed to adapt his game, which he played so flawlessly on Big Brother. If he wanted a chance at solidifying his position as a legendary reality competition game show player, he had to pivot. There was something off with Dan that, unfortunately, made him fall short on his season. It wasn’t so much his bad game play as it was the high expectations fans placed on him for which he fell short of delivering.

8 Ryan Lochte (Season 1, Faithful)

Status: Murdered Episode 5

Image via Peacock

Ryan Lochte, like Shereé wasn’t a good or bad player, per se. But he was barely a player at all. He was in the room when discussions were taking place about what to do and who might be the traitor or who should be banished. But he didn’t have much to do with any of the decisions other than being called in as a number or support system as needed. He didn’t participate much in the boardroom discussions either.

Ryan brought happiness and joy to the mansion, with every person seemingly fond of him. But Ryan didn’t really take the game seriously. He was seemingly there to have fun, meet other people, and just see how it went.

7 Angelica Conti (Season 1, Faithful)

Status: Murdered Episode 7

Image via Peacock

Angelica Conti was yet another player who faded to the background most of the time. But the one quality that made her stand out in a bad way was her propensity to get emotional. The fact that she wore her heart on her sleeve would be an endearing quality anywhere else but in this game.

Angelica put a target on her back by being the easiest of the “regular” players to get rid of. She would be the one with a justifiable reason to cut her loose, since she got too emotional at times, which distracted from the purpose. Had Angelica been able to reign it in, she could have become a leader of the “regulars” playing against the reality show stars.

6 Kate Chastain (Season 1, Faithful, Season 2, Faithful Then Recruited Traitor)

Status: Season 1 Banished Episode 10, Season 2 Banished Episode 11

Image via Peacock

It might sound strange to have Kate Chastain on both the worst players and the best players on The Traitors lists. But there’s a good reason she makes this ranking, too. While Kate made it to the end of both seasons, none of this can be attributed to strategy. She was simply being herself, and her abrasive, blunt personality meant the traitors wanted to keep her around because she was always at the top of the list of traitor suspects.

The critical error that solidifies Kate’s position as one of the worst players, however, is her decision in the final moments of season 2. Rather than choose to keep the game going by turning in her red rock, she turned to the green to say she wanted it to end. As the only person to do so, this made it seem as though she was in a rush to end things and divide the money, alerting the others to the fact that she was likely a traitor. Had she not done that, it’s possible Kate could have talked herself out of banishment and gone home with the prize money herself.

5 Michael Davidson (Season 1, Faithful)

Status: Banished Episode 4

Image via Peacock

Michael Davidson was unapologetically himself, and that’s a good thing. However, after digging himself into a hole, he continued to dig himself further and further, such that he had no way out. His overly defensive and combative nature made him look guilty, even though he was that way for precisely the opposite reason.

Michael didn’t have a chance once he became too vocal and got into a rift during one of the first competitions. Had that entire situation not happened, Michael had the potential to be a force to be reckoned with in the game. But he ruined his own game by not handling the situation properly.

4 Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Season 2, Faithful)

Status: Banished Episode 11

Image via Peacock

Mercedes Javid made it all the way to the end, but that didn’t have much to do with her personal gameplay. She was part of a larger alliance of Bravo TV family members, a network that accounted for the majority of the top reality TV shows in 2023. She made an effort to contribute, including giving her all in competitions and even sneaking around to listen in on conversations and report back to her alliance of players.

However, MJ was a follower and was not perceptive at all. She constantly thought the wrong person was the traitor and her opinions went whichever way the wind blew. If someone told her something, she would be convinced it was true. If someone told her something else, she would change her mind. MJ didn’t seem to be taking it all in herself but just following the lead. That may very well have cost her the game in the end.

3 Cody Calafiore (Season 1, Traitor)

Status: Banished Episode 7

Image via Peacock

Cody Calafiore came in second the first time he played Big Brother and won the second time. This might suggest that he’s great at lying, backstabbing, and betraying. But it’s clear that in both seasons of that show, Cody was the brawn for the mastermind player who relied on him to win physical competitions to help get them ahead. He isn’t considered to be among the best Big Brother winners. When it came to a game where physical competition had little to do with it, Cody cracked under the pressure.

He found it difficult to lie to others, blurting out a crucial fact at one time that made Cirie Fields realize she could not trust him and had to let him go. The tears he shed at the end proved that Cody genuinely had a hard time keeping such a big secret the entire game, an admirable thing. But game-wise, he was among the worst.

2 Christian de la Torre (Season 1, Traitor)

Status: Banished Episode 10

Image via Peacock

Christian de la Torre was arguably the worst traitor of both seasons. He was erratic, made awful moves, and put other traitors at risk multiple times. He made decisions without consulting the others that he instantly regretted, then had to find ways to defend himself; so much so that, in the end, his own traitors turned against him, knowing eliminating him was the only way they had any chance of survival.

Christian instantly rubbed certain people the wrong way as well, including Cody. Creating enemies so quickly instantly made Christian someone to watch, in the worst way. His gameplay was sloppy, and had he not been working with others to help protect him, he would have instantly been identified as a traitor and sent home. What makes his terrible acting when trying to conceal his identity even more baffling is that he works as an actor.

1 Quentin Jiles (Season 1, Faithful)

Status: Runner-Up

Image via Peacock

Winning the award for the least perceptive of the bunch, Quentin Jiles made the wrong decision week after week. He consistently picked the wrong people as traitors, and was so convinced of his beliefs, and convincing to others, that he was able to steer others in the wrong direction, too. It was often his direction that led one faithful after another to be eliminated.

Quentin was an articulate speaker and would have made a great traitor had he been given that opportunity. But as a faithful, he missed the mark time and time again. In the end, his failure to identify Cirie as a faithful person, trusting her blindly even knowing her reputation as a Survivor legend, was his biggest blunder.

The Traitors is available for streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock

NEXT: The 10 Best Players in 'The Traitors,' Ranked