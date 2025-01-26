Vampire movies can range from schlocky to haunting to extremely violent. But what happens when there aren’t actually any vampires in your vampire movie? Nicolas Cage gives an absurd take on the concept with his infamously unhinged performance in Vampire’s Kiss, but it can actually make for a deeply disturbing story, as seen in Michael O'Shea’s The Transfiguration. Like Cage, Eric Ruffin plays a young teen that steadfastly believes he’s a vampire, but there’s not a hint of comedy – intentional or otherwise – here. The Transfiguration is essentially about a serial murderer rather than anything supernatural. But despite the acts of horrific violence Ruffin's Milo commits, the movie also manages to generate sympathy for him, and it’s hard not to see the tragedy in how his story plays out, not just for his victims, but for Milo himself.

The Vampire in ‘The Transfiguration’ Is Just a Teen Dealing With Trauma

Although there’s plenty of blood-sucking and other vampire imagery in The Transfiguration, none of the characters are actually creatures of the night. Instead, there’s Milo (Ruffin), a 14-year-old boy living in New York who spends all of his time watching vampire movies and violent videos. He has dozens upon dozens of VHS tapes ranging from The Lost Boys to the original Nosferatu, and he rates them mostly on how ‘realistic’ they are. Milo has written his own beliefs and rules about being a vampire, including one about a vampire not being able to kill themselves; he uses these rules to grab victims randomly off the street, cutting their throats and disabling their vocal cords before slurping up the blood from their wounds. But just because he believes he’s a vampire doesn’t mean he really is; he obviously doesn’t have the fangs to bite his victims, and whenever he kills a victim and drinks their blood, his human body’s natural response is to throw it all up later. There’s virtually no ambiguity about what’s really happening: Milo is not a creature of myth but a disturbed young boy with deep emotional scars from his family’s hardships.

Milo lives with his older brother, Lewis (Aaron Moten); their father died when Milo was young and their mother died not too long after. Milo is the one who discovers his mother’s body, and whether his mental state had already begun to deteriorate or if this was the catalyst is unclear, but either way, Lewis walks in on Milo tasting his mother's blood. But it's implied that Lewis has his own deep struggles, not just because of his family or surroundings, but also the memories of his time serving in the military overseas. Together, the two of them live in public housing in New York surrounded by gang violence, unable to help each other process the horrible things they've seen.

Milo Is a Murderer, But It’s Hard Not to Sympathize With Him