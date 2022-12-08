Transformers has been an important part of popular culture for decades and, since 2007, it has been known for its bombastic action, complex visual design, and Michael Bay levels of spectacle. We've seen monstrously large Decepticons climbing the pyramids, Optimus Prime riding a mechanized T-Rex, and the trailer for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has shown us glimpses of the time-traveling, animal-transforming Maximals. It would be accurate to say that the Transformers franchise has never shied away from moving in bold directions. However, none of these gutsy ventures for the series would have been achievable if not for 1986's The Transformers: The Movie. TF: The Movie was the first feature-length Transformers film that pushed the boundaries of the 1984 animated series, establishing the franchise as an integral part of the cultural zeitgeist through its sheer audacity and daring choices.

The Battle Between Megatron and Optimus Prime

The sheer boldness of the movie is apparent in the first act alone. It was the Empires Strikes Back for the Transformers franchise: 25 years in the future, the Autobots have lost their home, Cybertron, to the Decepticons and within the first 15 minutes, their losses continue to grow. In less time than a standard television episode, the movie kills off iconic characters like Ironhide, Ratchet, and Prowl without remorse as a precursor to an all-out attack on an Autobot stronghold. TF: The Movie is about war and it was daring enough to heighten the stakes of the series to reflect this focus. The Decepticons were winning and hope seemed bleak, but the Autobots still had Optimus Prime on their side, and that had always been enough.

As the Autobots seemed closer and closer to defeat, Optimus Prime made his triumphant charge against Megatron backed by Stan Bush's "The Touch," a song that captured the essence of the 80s and is beloved by Transformers fans to this day. For their countless battles spanning centuries, this fight between Prime and Megatron is one of the most impactful. Though the animation is simple compared to today's standards, there is weight behind every punch. Both Transformers are shown to be brutally damaged by their foe's blows in this all-out brawl between the two heavyweights. They are both cracking, crumbling, and sparking after each strike. Though their designs are not as intricate as their live-action versions, there's a degree of brutality at seeing just how damaged these robots can be. At the end of it all, both sides lose. Optimus Prime is killed and Megatron is weakened to a point that Starscream, his ever-disloyal second-in-command, is finally able to usurp his leader. In the first half hour, the two faces of the entire franchise are killed and hope seems lost. How would the franchise survive this?

Decisions to kill main characters in a series often end in disappointment for audiences, as they lose their connections to the franchise and get disillusioned with their absence. But that isn't always the case, with shows like Game of Thrones and Squid Game earning loyalty from their fans because of their commitment to their stakes and the strength of the entire cast of characters, not just the main protagonists. When Optimus Prime and Megatron are both killed within the first half hour of the movie, the entirety of the franchise could have crumbled to dust the same way Prime's robotic body decayed. Instead, the franchise only got stronger and expanded beyond the original toy line and cartoon to countless series, films, and productions since the original movie's release.

How Did the 'Transformers' Series Survive Without Its Two Main Characters?

One of the main reasons the series continued to grow despite the loss of its most iconic faces is because of the strength of the new set of characters that carried the torch for Prime and Megatron. Though the two faction leaders are the most iconic of the Transformers, the franchise has always been known for its expansive cast of recognizable faces. To fill the void of losing Optimus, Hot Rod and Ultra Magnus were introduced as new Autobots who highlighted different strengths that Prime possessed but with new twists that made them fresh and exciting. Hot Rod was the young upstart with a heart of gold whose recklessness was a great weakness, but whose bravery made him a strong new leader of the Autobots. Ultra Magnus represented the soldier aspect of Prime; at the end of the day, the feud between factions is a war over their planet, and Magnus was the visualization of a perfect soldier, but an imperfect leader. The juxtaposition between these two characters helped define them as Prime's spiritual successors, without overstepping and erasing the history of the iconic leader.

The villains of the franchise also got upgraded into greater adversaries. Megatron was rebuilt into Galvatron, an improved monster that exemplified the undying conviction of the Decepticon leader. This was the first of many times that Megatron returned from the depths of defeat to come back stronger and more threatening. This movie established the undying quality of Megatron, as many versions afterward continued the legacy of this original Decepticon by relentlessly returning from losses as a stronger force who pushes his enemies to their absolute limit. Looming over all these new bots and transformations was Unicron himself, the planet-sized, world-destroying bot that was the greatest threat the series had ever seen. Unicron was first seen by viewers as he destroyed an entire planet within minutes, establishing a threat that was beyond what any Autobot had faced before. To this day, Unicron is the foe that the franchise turns to when they are looking for an absolutely overwhelming enemy, presenting an otherworldly scale that Megatron himself could never compete with.

The series established the universe as something greater than just Prime vs. Megatron, paving the way for storylines that changed the formula and focused on different characters. Without this break from the norm that proved Transformers could tell a variety of stories, series like Transformers: Beast Wars or films like Bumblebee would likely have never been made. These versions of Transformers featured different protagonists in wildly different settings, engaging in plots that would seem entirely foreign in the original series.

Iconic Imagery and Legendary Voices

The daring choices made in this movie were reinforced by the strong cast and writing, creating a film that had iconic imagery and legendary voices. The movie is absolutely overflowing with memorable quotes that fans of the series have rallied around for decades. When Prime fights Megatron, he utters the line that continues to define their rivalry to this day: "One shall stand, one shall fall." Both leaders were played by their legendary voice actors, Peter Cullen and Frank Welker as Optimus Prime and Megaton, respectively, who have established themselves as the quintessential voices for the characters, saturating the confrontation with the troubled complexity that defines their animosity. On his deathbed, Prime claims, "One day, an Autobot shall rise from our ranks, and use the power of the Matrix to light our darkest hour," which has become synonymous with the ethos of the Autobots. The faction transcended from a military group in conflict from their home into a band of heroes that carried the torches of those before them in order to fight against the forces of evil.

Another part of the impressive soundtrack of the movie, Stan Bush's "Dare," captures the spirit of the Autobots and the courage of the film. It dared to heighten the stakes and commit to sacrificing familiar heroes. It dared to introduce a villain so powerful that it increased the scale of the conflict to interplanetary levels. It pit new heroes emblazoned with the Autobot symbol against greater foes, showing that triumph was achieved with bravery and resilience.

Following this movie, the franchise was able to expand its universe with a multitude of different iterations, ranging from Bay's live-action epics to Japanese anime. Each new version has added its own personality to the series, but none would have been possible if TF: The Movie was not brave enough to challenge its own norms and transform into something greater. As Transformers continue to embed themselves into popular culture, how will the series continue to expand on our beloved Autobots?

