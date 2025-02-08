Medical shows are a dime a dozen on TV, but Netflix's latest K-drama is already drawing in an audience. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, directed by Lee Do-yoon and written by Choi Tae-kang, was originally adapted from the animated web series Trauma Center: Golden Hour, and focuses on a hospital that, at least initially, functionally has no trauma department. When devilishly handsome trauma surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon) arrives at the hospital, he is horrified to find out that doctors from all departments take turns being on-call for emergency surgeries. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call's depiction of the petty office politics that come up in hospital settings is very reminiscent of Grey’s Anatomy, as is the way it switches between moments of levity and harrowing emergencies with ease, perfectly balancing gut-wrenching depictions of medical procedures with funny, quirky characters.

‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Features Wild Medical Emergencies