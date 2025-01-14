Medical shows are already a staple of both network and streaming television, but when you pair that with the K-drama fanbase, the potential of a hit series is enormous. Today, Netflix unveiled a trailer for The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call, a new series that follows doctors inside a sector of a hospital that handles emergencies. The series is an adaptation of a webtoon and is set to debut on the platform this January 24, making it one of the year's early must-watch titles.

Not that medical series need a specific angle to work, but The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call has one nonetheless. Aside from its challenging cases, the series takes place in an underfunded hospital, which means that they constantly operate without infrastructure to save their patients. That's why a newcomer will make a difference: Baek Kang-hyeok (Ju Ji-hoon) is a genius surgeon and a war veteran who's able to improvise on the go in order to reach the ultimate goal, which is saving a person's life during a critical time.

In the trailer, it is said that Baek Kang-hyeok is famous for being able to save a person "on the brink of death." The only problem is, he's extremely arrogant and foul-mouthed, which gives him major Gregory House vibes. The trailer also makes it clear that The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call will honor its own title by bringing in some shocking cases for the medical team to work on. At the same time, the doctor's personality makes his colleagues keep an eye on him, and they wonder how long he can keep on doing the job without being called out or ruining his reputation by failing at his specialty.

Are There More Medical K-Dramas?

The new South Korean series will join a slate of already popular medical K-dramas that populate streaming catalogs. For newcomers to the Korean universe, The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call might be the gateway series that leads them to other titles such as A Poem a Day, Doctor Romantic, Emergency Couple, Hospital Playlist, and even the South Korean version of The Good Doctor.

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call is based on Trauma Center: Golden Hour — a web novel that became massively popular in South Korea. The original story was created by Hansanleega, who drew from personal experience as an ENT doctor. The cast also features Choo Young-woo (Oasis), Ha Young (Mouse), Yoon Kyung-ho (Okja) and Jung Jae-kwang (Gangnam B-Side). The story was adapted for television by Tae-Kang Choi (Adamas) and episodes are directed by Do-yun Lee (Confession).

Netflix debuts The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call on January 24. Until then, you can watch the biggest show in not just South Korea, but the entire world, witht he first two seasons of Squid Game, also on Netflix.

