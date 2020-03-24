‘Aquaman’ Writer Reveals When Spinoff ‘The Trench’ Takes Place

Hey, remember 1,000 years ago when DC’s live-action Aquaman made waves, back when movie theaters were still open? Wild times. Wilder still was Warner Bros.’ notion that fans would be back for more undersea action with not just a sequel but a horror-tinged spinoff film that would dive into the depths of James Wan‘s aquatic actioner. That’s right, plans were in motion for The Trench, a return to the horrifying deep-sea locale that was home to Aquaman‘s most terrifying creatures.

But the last we heard about the movie was back in the summer of 2019. Now, as the world is quite a different place, Warner Bros. isn’t exactly in any rush to get into production any time soon. However, there is / was still some progress being made on The Trench behind the scenes, as recently revealed by Aquaman / Aquaman 2 writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Much speculation surrounded the spinoff film and just how it would fit into the wider DC Cinematic Universe. Johnson-McGoldrick clarified that somewhat.



Hat tip to BC for finding this one. Here’s what Johnson-McGoldrick had to say:

Theoretically, it takes place between 1 and 2. But some pieces of this is still being worked out. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

Last we heard, scribes Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald were writing the horror script with Wan and Peter Safran producing. The relatively modestly budgeted spinoff, which won’t feature the main cast of Aquaman (at least not in any significant way), aims to expand on the story of The Trench, a tribe of sea-dwellers who survived the destruction of Atlantis only to be thrown into the deep, dark Marianas Trench. There, evolutionary pressures forced The Trench to diverge from the humanoid Atlanteans and into the monstrous creations we saw in Aquaman.

So while this new information isn’t much to go on, it’s something, and it lets us known that the creative process is still churning along despite the chaos of reality at the moment. Stay tuned!