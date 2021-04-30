The two global livestreams will air this summer during Pride Month.

YouTube has announced two global livestream events to raise money and awareness for The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young LGBTQ+ people. Both streams will go live June 25 in celebration of Pride Month.

Here’s what Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, had to say about Youtube’s LGBTQ+ fundraising special:

“YouTube, at its best, is a place where authentic voices can find community and share their unique stories with the world. At a time when in-person events are still limited, YouTube Originals will supersize the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community by honoring its authentic voices, recognizing its unique stories, and amplifying the pride that this vibrant community has already shared with the world.”

The multi-hour, virtual celebration will span across the globe and feature multiple hosts, musical acts, special live moments, and more. A large celebrity cast will make appearances, including Trixie Mattel, Daniel Howell, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Miss Peppermint, Denali Foxx, and more. During the stream, viewers are encouraged to donate to The Trevor Project through YouTube’s donate feature.

To make the event even more interactive, JA Films has asked creators to submit videos sharing their Pride stories, questions for hosts, and more. A handful of submissions will be chosen and integrated into the show. In addition, a live Minecraft competition will stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming in June to further awareness for mental health issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community and raise funds for The Trevor Project. More details surrounding YouTube’s Pride Special will be released at a later date.

