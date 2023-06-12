Bollywood star Kajol makes her series debut with The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, the latest in streamer Disney+ Hotstar’s long line of Indian remakes of hit international shows. The Trial, which got a first trailer on Monday, is an adaptation of CBS’ long-running ratings juggernaut The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies as a woman who revives her legal career after a public scandal involving her husband. The original show ran from 2009 to 2016, and has previously inspired remakes in regions such as South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and China.

In The Trial, Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, who in the opening moments of the trailer smacks her adulterous husband Rajeev, played by the actor Jisshu Sengupta, across the face for cheating on her and bringing dishonor to their family. With children to provide for and zero faith in the incarcerated and disgraced Rajeev, Noyonika decides to return to work and take control of her life. She joins a firm headed by her old friend, played by the British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, who vouches for her skills in the courtroom. And that’s exactly what we see in the next couple of shots, as Noyonika argues for her clients with great passion and drive.

As she settles into her new life as an independent woman, and maybe even rekindles old flames with her boss, she’s hit with an ethical conundrum when Rajeev asks if she’d represent him. Torn between her professional commitments and personal obligations, Noyonika must learn to navigate these uncertain waters, as she finds herself becoming less emotional and more rational as a person. The show is directed by Suparn Varma, who previously worked as a writer and director on the massively popular Prime Video series The Family Man, and also on Rana Naidu, Netflix’s recent Indian remake of Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

Image via Disney+ Hotstar

Kajol is one of Bollywood’s most popular stars, best known for her blockbuster romantic films with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan — Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan. She made her streaming debut in 2021, with the Netflix film Tribangha, and will soon be seen in the streamer’s Lust Stories 2. Kajol is married to the actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who made his own streaming debut with another Hotstar remake — Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the Hindi-language adaptation of BBC’s Luther. Devgn also serves as a producer on The Trial.

The Remake Industry in India is Thriving

While Netflix has produced local-language adaptations such as Call My Agent: Bollywood, Rana Naidu and Class (the Hindi adaptation of Élite), no other streamer has released more remakes than Hotstar. Over the years, the streaming platform has produced Indian versions of hit shows such as The Office, Criminal Justice, and most recently, The Night Manager. In fact, The Trial will premiere just a couple of weeks after The Night Manager returns with a second batch of Season One episodes after debuting in February. The Trial also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey, and will be released on July 14. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.