The Big Picture The Trip showcases LSD's impact on a heartbroken man, exploring 1960s counterculture and influencing the New Hollywood era.

The film's success led to the creation of Easy Rider, reflecting the growing interest in counter-culture and alternative lifestyles.

New Hollywood marked a shift in the film industry, with directors gaining more control and exploring unconventional themes and styles.

The transformative powers of LSD are on full display in The Trip, a psychedelic movie written by Jack Nicholson and directed by Roger Corman. The film stars Peter Fonda as Paul Groves, a newly divorced and heartbroken commercial director who imbibes the psychedelic to expand his consciousness and heal from the pain that his unfaithful wife inflicted upon him. When his trip takes a terrifying turn, Groves escapes his "trip guide" and begins wandering around the Sunset Strip where he meets a coterie of weirdo characters who are also interested in LSD, which include a far-out Dennis Hopper and a young Bruce Dern. Driven by mysterious visions of hooded figures, Groves wanders through the 1960s California counterculture and is profoundly changed by the experience following the film's conclusion. Released during the Summer of Love, The Trip struck a chord with young audiences now enamored with the hippie lifestyle and counter-cultural movement, ushering in a new rebellious era in Hollywood that gave birth to Easy Rider.

The Trip A disillusioned TV-commercial director is guided by his friend through an LSD trip, during which he evaluates his identity and his relationships with women. Run Time 82 minutes Director Roger Corman Release Date August 23, 1067 Actors Peter Fonda, Susan Strasberg, Dennis Hopper, Bruce Dern

What is 'The Trip' About?

Peter Fonda is Paul Groves, a successful director of commercials despondent over his adulterous wife, Sally Groves (Susan Strasberg). Faced with the tragedy of enduring a divorce he does not want, Paul's glamorous world, embodied through the avatar of his impossibly beautiful wife, is falling apart, throwing Paul into a state of anomie and listlessness. What to do about it? Under the tutelage of his friend John (Dern), Paul buys acid from a far-out drug dealer (Hopper), and together they drop acid in a new-age shamanic ritual. John does his best to lead Paul through his trip, but things go bad and Paul finds himself terrorized by visions of hooded horse-riding figures in black. Fraught with terror, Paul flees into the neon Babylon of the Sunset Strip where he wanders through an endless maze of nightclubs, parties, and loose acquaintances, eventually coming to terms with the loss of his wife and accepting his fate.

Paul's trip forces him to confront some philosophical issues throughout the film concerning the roles of women in his life, the commercialism of his chosen profession, and his relationship with sex. Paul's inner journey through the recess and perceptions of his mind mirrored the cultural awakening many people experienced during the turbulent and transformative landscape of the American 1960s. The traditional sexual dynamics and spirituality of the previous decade were falling out of fashion and the youth were turning to drugs and rock and roll to transcend their inherited value sets. The Trip was one of the first films to jump into the fray and portray the radically shifting cultural landscape and would help to usher in a new era in Hollywood.

What is the 'New Hollywood'?

The American New Wave of film, or simply, New Hollywood, was a cinematic revolution commensurate with the changing cultural landscape of the American 1960s until about the 1980s. The studio system, which had dominated American film since its inception, was rapidly losing money and falling into decline. In a desperate gambit to restore profitability, studios would put the director at the center of the film, giving them unprecedented control over the production of a film rather than the studio. The result was a deviation from traditional film narratives and stylistic conventions that were more violent, featured more sex, drug use, and other provocative themes.

This new crop of directors were younger, hipper, and had their fingers on the pulse of the changing American culture and any artist worth their salt began exploring these exciting new ideas, themes, and cultural totems. Corman, the director of The Trip, prepared for the film by dosing himself with LSD according to Mark McGee in the book, Faster and Furiouser. This method of preparation was a break from the more moralistic preconceptions usually associated with filmmaking in previous years and more reflective of what was happening in the beating heart of America. New Hollywood was a type of class transcendence that was more decadent, highly creative, and dared to tell the stories of the growing counterculture.

'The Trip' Was The Precursor to 'Easy Rider'

The Trip was immensely popular and production company AIG's most successful release grossed $6 million against a budget of $100,000 and was subsequently instrumental in developing Easy Rider, the quintessential counter-cultural touchstone starring Peter Fonda and Denis Hooper as motorcycle-riding drug dealers. Corman's thoughts on the success of the film are quoted in the dissertation, Hippie Films, Hippiesploitation, And The Emerging Counterculture, "I think that one of the reasons that the audience came in such large numbers was out of curiosity. They didn’t really want to take LSD, but the reviews and comments said this came somewhat close to an LSD experience, so they could take it without taking it." Corman is suggesting that although many Americans may not have wanted to directly engage in the counterculture, they were at least curious about it.

The resulting popularity of The Trip sent a clear message to the powers that be in Hollywood that the desire for a new kind of film was indeed marketable. Then, in 1969, came the iconic cultural touchstone that is Easy Rider. The film is a motorcycle journey through a drugged-out American landscape replete with morally dubious hippies on a quest to find god. The film, like its predecessor The Trip, was similar in this regard as its protagonists were both people on the edge searching for meaning in a rapidly changing America. The Trip was a litmus test. A toe dipped into a brackish pool, finding the water hospitable, Columbia Pictures decided to jump right in, and by amplifying the themes laid out in The Trip, created a film that would arguably become the film that defined a generation.

