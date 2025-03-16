From its initial inception in 2002, the Oscar for Best Animated Feature has usually been dominated by Disney and/or Pixar. With some exceptions sprinkled throughout the years, like Spirited Away or Rango, many of the best films by Disney and Pixar won the Oscar in a no-real-contest fashion. Sometimes it wasn't always that bleak, as 2004 saw an impressive underdog try to take a shot at the kings, a wildly designed French extravaganza called The Triplets of Belleville. An indie darling equally indebted to classic silent cinema and every era of French art, it gave Academy voters a flavor much zestier and downright stranger than what the ultimate victor was offering, making it more than just a fascinating footnote.

What is 'The Triplets of Belleville' About?

Image via Tartan Films

Madame Souza (Monica Viegas) lives in France with her chunky dog, Bruno, and her grandson, Champion (Michel Robin), molding him into the next great cyclist. She's constantly drilling Champion with exercises and routes around the city in preparation for the Tour de France. In the middle of the big race, Champion gets kidnapped by gangsters, who ship him overseas to the town of Belleville in the United States, looking to use him for illegal gambling on cycling. Souza and Bruno venture across the ocean to find him, eventually finding help from the Triplets of Belleville, once a headlining musical act in the 1920s who still have that spark between them. Light on plot and high on whimsy, The Triplets of Belleville is a wild romp through a world that exists between history and fantasy, combining numerous reference points that feel clipped together from different postcards.

The Animation in 'The Triplets of Belleville' Steals the Show

The real star of the show is the animation style, as the film prefers to use purely silent storytelling, where any words not sung are incidental to its simple story. Everything in the world of Triplets is caricaturized and contorted beyond exaggeration into a fever dream of proportions that goes outside the boundaries of the human form. The cyclists have noodle legs with massively bulging muscles, the skyscrapers are tall enough that they seem to curve outward, the gangsters are all big squares with heads placed in the center of the chest. It's all on the brink of being surreal, except its sense of world-building is so tactile and every location is so detailed in its specific lived-in nature that it never flies into full fantasia.

These characters are too tired-looking, too unwashed in their clothing, too comfortable in their eccentric behavior, to not feel like real people. One way it maintains this bridge between the real and the imaginative is through its many animated cameos from key figures from early 20th-century entertainment, like film star Fred Astaire, dancer and spy Josephine Baker, and guitarist Django Reinhardt, tying the Triplets' world into a broader history of Bohemian art. It works as both a tribute to the foundations upon which The Triplets of Belleville takes its own philosophy and as a way to carry animation as a medium forward by bringing in new outside influences that you weren't likely to see in a Disney film.

'Triplets of Belleville' Took Shots At Disney and Lost to 'Finding Nemo'