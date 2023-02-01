Can the prospects of failing to sell a home lead to committing a crime? Audiences can find the answer to that question in the upcoming black comedy, The Trouble With Jessica. The film, which stars Ruffs Sewell (The Illusionist), Olivia Williams (The Crown), and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter’s Moaning Myrtle) has launched its first trailer, taking audiences through glimpses of events that lead to normal folks committing a crime.

According to Variety, the Berlin market-bound black comedy is repped for global sales by Parkland Pictures. The movie follows two couples who find themselves in an unforeseen circumstance that leads them to move a dead body. The couples decide to commit this crime for the sake of making sure their house sale doesn’t fall through.

In the trailer, we see the couples start their evening like a normal day. One couple, Sarah and Tom, invites guests over to have a simple dinner, but the dinner didn’t turn out as simple as they planned it to be after a friend of theirs, Jessica, took her own life in their home. Afraid of what the incident might cause to the prospect of the sale, Sarah and Tom who are in need of urgent cash persuade their friends, Richard and Beth, to help them move the body. Obviously, the plan doesn't go as well as they hoped with nosy neighbors and police officers sniffing around for trouble.

Image via Parkland Pictures

Alongside Sewell, Henderson, and Williams as cast members are Alan Tudyk who plays Tom and Indira Varma who plays Jessica. Sewell plays Richard, Henderson is Sarah, and Williams plays Beth. Sewell and Williams will reunite in The Trouble With Jessica as they were both cast members in the psychological drama The Father, which was released in 2020.

The movie is directed by Matt Winn (Bad Mother) who also co-wrote the script with James Handel (The Hoarder). Winn and Handel worked together on The Hoarder and We Are Happy. The Trouble With Jessica is produced by Sarah Sulick through her Bright Pictures Production. Sulick produces the movie alongside Winn’s company Yes Repeat No and James Campbell. John Cairns, Georgia Di Mattos Ek, Ahsan Mallick, Amy Gardner, Ulf Ek, Tom Stewart, Mark Stothert, and Rosemary Ellis serve as executive producers.

Watch The Trouble With Jessica’s first trailer below. Warning this trailer does contain a suicide, though it is not pictured onscreen.