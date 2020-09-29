‘The True Adventures of Wolfboy’ Trailer Got Me in the Freakin’ Heart

Are you wearing a shirt you don’t care about? Good. Because the trailer for The True Adventures of Wolfboy is gonna make you freaking cry all over, and those damn wolfboy tears are gonna stain that shirt. Sure you don’t care about it? It’s okay to change. Okay, I believe you, let’s keep going.

Jaeden Martell, whom you might know from the It saga, stars as our titular “wolfboy,” a young boy whose congenital hypertrichosis causes his skin to be covered in hair. He’s a lonely outsider trying his best to stay “a normal kid,” with the help of his father Chris Messina, whom you might know from the Birds of Prey fanfic the Collider office keeps writing. But when he’s called to adventure, via a mysterious gift from a stranger, he will travel across the country, meet a new group of scrappy friends, and find out the truth about his identity. The trailer gives me vibes of Big Fish, Little Miss Sunshine, and Wonder, and I simply cannot wait to blubber my way through it when it comes out.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for The True Adventures of Wolfboy below. The film comes to VOD October 30. For more on “shit I didn’t expect to make me emotional that did make me emotional,” here’s my take on Netflix’s Eurovision.

