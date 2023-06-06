History has been incredibly kind to The Truman Show. While it certainly got huge critical acclaim, big box office success, and three Oscar nominations to its record, it still feels like it didn't actually get the acclaim it truly deserves. At the very least, the notion that this film wasn't nominated for Best Picture and Jim Carrey didn't win, let alone get nominated, for Best Actor feels like absolute sacrilege thanks to Life Is Beautiful committing one of the most staggering photo bombs in Oscar history. More importantly, the way the film depicts a satire on entertainment consumption has taken on dimensions that feel scarier now than they did back in 1998. When the film first came out, most of the commentary on it amounted to pointing out the rising specter of reality television that had been made known by shows like Cops and The Jerry Springer Show, and how The Truman Show was a warning to people becoming increasingly infatuated with watching other people's lives for entertainment. I would argue that The Truman Show stumbled onto something even more terrifying than that: people using actual real life as entertainment when it was never supposed to be in the first place.

What Is 'The Truman Show' About?

A refresher: The Truman Show is about Truman Burbank (Carrey), an insurance seller who's the textbook definition of a mild-mannered everyman. He lives a life straight out of a 1960s commercial for conservative values: his home is in an always sunny seaside community that screams New England, he's happily married to his nurse and homemaker wife Meryl (Laura Linney), is well-liked and respected by everyone who knows him, and has dreams of traveling across the seas to Fiji. But what he doesn't realize is that his entire life is a reality TV show orchestrated by a mad genius named Christof (Ed Harris). Every aspect of Truman's life is on a curated set with cameras hidden everywhere, and everybody he knows is an actor who's following a script. Naturally, this triggers a massive existential crisis in Truman, who goes on a quest to figure out how much of his life is actually real, and if he can escape this cage he's grown up in.

'The Truman Show' Shows Both Sides of Reality TV

When viewed through the lens of its connection to real life, The Truman Show is a genius mashup of the two types of reality entertainment people are familiar with. On the one hand, it's obvious reality television: a group of real people signing off on having their lives displayed on camera for the sake of strangers' entertainment (along with financial compensation, obviously). Though these people are just actors playing characters, they're still actors consenting to take part in this elaborate ruse, in much the same way that people who choose to go on game shows or reality shows have to sign waivers and get some kind of compensation for allowing the camera crews to film them. On the other hand, Truman himself never consented to any of this, and he wanted out of it as soon as he found out how artificial everything was. This could be compared more to the citizens that got featured on Cops or the various people caught on more candid-camera-type shows like Impractical Jokers, where they can only truly consent to be filmed after the fact.

The point is that Truman's role in The Truman Show fulfills a different kind of spectacle for the audience, a spectacle of him being 100% authentic and true to himself with none of the alleged heightened reality of typical reality-show characters like on Survivor or The Bachelor. In the context of the fictional world, the audience knows that everyone else in Truman's world is an actor, so the appeal is entirely based on what Truman does. Even when Truman exhibits outlandish behavior like his sitcom-perfect greeting to his neighbors or his impassioned speeches to his best friend Marlon (Noah Emmerich) about his dreams of travel, it's captivating because it's fully who Truman is, as if all the fakeness around him is allowing him to showcase his true self. It's like he's playing perfectly into the hands of what Christof and the producers want on a subconscious level just by existing in that environment. This is similar to random strangers on candid camera shows who can somehow give the best reactions to the fake elements because they're being so spontaneous. As Christof himself tells Truman, "You were real, that's what made you so good to watch."

'The Truman Show' Predicted How We Consume Real People's Live

This notion of the show's main appeal being audiences "appreciating" what a real person Truman is speaks to a modern phenomenon that the film couldn't have seen coming since it existed in a time before rampant social media and content creation: the cottage industry of people consuming people's actual real lives as if it were reality television, but without the comfortable context of consenting parties agreeing to be filmed. Look back at some of the biggest scandals that have taken place in recent memory, the ones that dominated all corners of the news and content creation spheres: the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial, the Don't Worry, Darling press tour, or almost anything that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do together; all of these incidents were moments where the public at large started treating completely unscripted real-life occurrences as if they were entertainment plot lines.

If you looked up any one of these "stories" on YouTube or your social media of choice, you would (and probably still will) be inundated with legions of videos theorizing, analyzing, and studying every last crevice of each of these sagas the way mainstream nerds burrow for Easter eggs in Star Wars backgrounds. It's immensely disconcerting, as it's everyday people who you think would be better than the "evil media" stereotype falling into the same trap of turning public figures' 100% real lives into fodder for conversation that was once only acceptable in regard to fictional characters.

To bring it back to The Truman Show, consider the scene where we (and the fictional audience) learn about a key moment in Truman's life: the college sweetheart he almost ran off with, Lauren (Natascha McElhone). Lauren was actually an extra who wasn't supposed to have any planned interaction with Truman at all, but Truman sweet-talked her into running off to the beach with him, and right as they are about to more-or-less make a promise to run off together, she gets swept away by shadowy goons of the TV production, right as she's about to spill the tea on the whole operation! What's most telling about this whole episode is that it's presented to us as a "flashback" by Christof's TV production; in other words, this intimate moment that was supposed to be just for Truman and Lauren gets packaged and sold to outside audiences without the full consent of the parties involved. It's much like how public figures will have their intimate lives go in wild directions only for it to be immediately packaged and delivered to an audience ever hungry for the drama.

'The Truman Show' Confrotns the Ethics of Dramatizing Reality

People who make a living off of discussing other people's lives argue that people being public figures is reason enough to discuss every aspect of their life guilt-free. The Truman Show muddies this argument by presenting the fact that just because somebody is a public figure doesn't automatically mean every single aspect of their life is free to be consumed without consequence. While Truman admittedly doesn't realize he's on a TV show for a good portion of the film, once he does realize it, it's readily apparent what a drastic toll this takes on his mental health and perception of who he is. Even as he spirals into a complete breakdown, it's all still presented as his narrative being "re-written" for the audiences still watching at home, be it by people like Meryl or Marlon suddenly showing up, or "new characters" like his long-lost father being reintroduced as distractions. In moments like these, the film makes sure to show us the audience watching at home as they drink it all up and are moved as if they're not watching a human being caged into his own personal matrix.

This gets even messier if you observe how Christof carries himself. Harris's performance is brilliant in large part because he plays Christof as a deluded artist who buys fully into his self-serious propaganda about how Truman is the star of a show that "gives hope and joy and inspiration to millions." He justifies the cruelty and duplicity of his idea by couching it in the kind of toothless speak that major corporations and social media influencers use in order to sell consumers on why they should support/buy/follow their respective brand output. This isn't too dissimilar to how the new wave of content creators make "documentaries" on real-life topics ranging from the mental collapse of various celebrities, major scandals involving other YouTubers, and video essays picking apart how a person harmed their career due to...umm, living a slightly different lifestyle than is considered "normal." It's a new industry that is fueled in part by the shared idea that such videos are not simply entertainment but are "educational" or documents of important parts of pop culture, rather than a kind of rash exploitation of people who more than likely would not benefit from such exposure, or maybe even have their mental health be negatively affected by such coverage, similar to how Truman's spirals.

How 'The Truman Show' Predicted the Future

Andrew Niccol was nominated for an Original Screenplay Oscar for The Truman Show, but even that doesn't do justice to how incredible his work on this film is: His world-building and establishment of the rules of how "The Truman Show" works, the multilayered way in which each of the characters acts in different realities at the same time, Truman's pitch-perfect character arc from naïve victim to enlightened evolved man. But above all else, his prophetic understanding of the way in which ordinary people would continue to get more and more sucked into devouring real people's lives as entertainment fodder, and how those that create said entertainment do so under a veil of narcissism disguised as altruism (shoutout, Ms. Swift). The line between fiction and reality became increasingly blurred thanks to factors like social media spreading misinformation, conspiracy theorists becoming more mainstream, and extremist politicians adopting made-up Internet slang as part of their official positions, all because the fantasy is so much more powerful and delicious than the reality. While Niccol couldn't have possibly predicted everything that would come, he had his finger dead on the root virus that would eventually spread throughout our culture. Imagine not getting properly compensated for that!